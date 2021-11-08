Kentucky-based Ag leader AppHarvest is Hitting the Road with a Mobile Food Truck

Locally based AgTech leader AppHarvest is hitting the road this month to Fight the Food Fight in Lexington, continuing its mission to build a resilient, American-owned food system through well-paying jobs in agriculture and sustainable farm operations.

Through November 13, we invite you to stop by AppHarvest’s mobile food truck to tour its mobile greenhouse and learn how leafy greens grow in a high-tech, hydroponic environment. If you’re not familiar, AppHarvest’s approach to harvesting produce incorporates the highest ESG principles, as it is one of a handful publicly traded public benefit corporations that is also B Corp certified. AppHarvest leverages the best that nature has to

offer-like free sunlight and rainwater it captures from its large glass roofs of its high-tech indoor farm -and boosts it with tech just where needed.

You can also get a first taste at the company’s newly released salsas that tastes just like social justice. A full calendar of the upcoming event dates and locations can be found

here.