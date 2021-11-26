How to recycle holiday lights in Lexington, KY

Holiday Light Collection Drive
From November 26, 2021 through January 16, 2022, residents can drop off broken or unwanted holiday lights, including string lights, rope lights and electric candles at partner collection sites throughout the city. Other items that can be dropped off include extension cords, timers, light sensors, power strips and other small electronics.
Electronics, including holiday lights, should never go in recycling carts or recycling dumpsters. They cause damage to equipment at the Recycle Center and put employees at risk.
The business drop off locations for this year’s holiday light collection drive will be announced in mid-November.
Lights and other electronics can be taken directly to the Electronics Recycling Center year-round. The center is located at 1306 Versailles Road. Visit LexingtonKY.gov/eWaste for hours of operation.
Holiday Trash for your Herbies, not your Rosie
In Lexington, these items go in your green Herbie Curbie trash cart, never in your blue Rosie Recycling bin:
- Wrapping paper
- Greeting cards and envelopes
- Gift boxes
- Padded envelopes
- Sticker sheets
- Wrapping paper tubes
- Catalogs
- Paper bags and gift bags
- Ribbons, bows and string
- Tissue paper
- Bubble wrap and air pillows
- Plastic packaging
- Plastic bags, cellophane and film
- Musical greeting cards
How to Recycle Your Christmas Trees in Lexington?
To recycle natural Christmas trees in Lexington: remove all lights and decorations. Place at the curb on your regular collection day. Natural trees will be composted at the city’s composting facility.