December 2021 Holiday Happenings

DEC 2

The one and only Cirque Dreams Holidaze has been hailed by the New York Daily News as “A delicious confection of charm, sparkle, and talent by the sleigh load.” 7:30 pm Rupp Arena.

DEC 3

The Holiday Market returns to Manchester Music Hall.

Woodford Theatre presents Irving Berlin’s White Christmas. Based on the beloved, timeless film, this heartwarming musical adaptation features 17 Irving Berlin songs.

DEC 4

The big man is back. Join Santa for Lexington’s Annual Christmas Parade, 11 am, Main Street

Collage Holiday Concert, Singletary Center for the Arts.

Sip and Shop at Christ the King’s annual holiday market on Cochran.

Michler’s Holiday Market returns this year on December 4 and 5. Enjoy seasonal refreshments and music, alongside a market complete with a diversity of artists and artisans who’ll offer locally made ceramics, jewelry, cards, toys, soaps, scarves, ornaments and more. Michler’s wreath makers will be crafting wreaths all day and the florists will be decorating boxwood trees.

Candlelight Tours of Ashland, the Henry Clay Estate, return this year, following the Tree Illumination (5:30pm) on Saturday, December 4 and will also be offered on December 9 and 11. View the mansion “Dressed to the Nines” during the holiday season. Advance ticketing is required and masks while inside the mansion are mandatory.

DEC 5

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas returns to EKU Center for the Arts.

DEC 11

Elkhorn Christian Church invites you to experience the joy of the Christmas story by driving through Bethlehem at this free community event. Live animals and actors portray the Christmas story.

Lexington Ballet presents The Nutcracker at EKU Center for the Arts. Shows on Dec 11 and 12.

UK’s Dr. Everett McCorvey conducts professional soloists, orchestra, and the combined choirs of Good Shepherd and Ascension Episcopal Churches for a performance of the Christmas Oratorio by Camille Saint-Saëns at Lexington’s Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd.

Join Wildside Winery for a Christmas Market featuring Mulled Wine, food vendors, live entertainment and lots of local hand crafted items.

DEC 16

Join White Hall for a High Tea Holiday Celebration! Enjoy delicious food and learn about the unique Christmas customs and traditions of the Victorian Era. The meal will conclude with an open-house style tour.

DEC 17

The Nutcracker in One Act will be performed at UK’s Singletary Center for the Arts by Bluegrass Youth Ballet.

DEC 18

Kentucky Ballet Theatre presents The Nutcracker at the Lexington Opera House Saturday and Sunday, December 11 & 12, and 18 & 19, 2021.

This article also appears on page 8 & 9 of the December 2021 print edition of Ace.

