Ace Eats Out – What Lexington Eats, December 2021

AppHarvest hit the road in November to “Fight the Food Fight,” continuing its “mission to build a resilient, American-owned food system through well-paying jobs in agriculture and sustainable farm operations.” Their food truck offered tours of its mobile greenhouse at several Lexington stops.

BIRTHS

The new Dunkin Donuts is now open on Versailles Road and Pita Pit has opened on Limestone. Sonny’s BBQ has returned to the Lexington market in the former Bob Evans location in Hamburg. (It previously enjoyed many years in its 80s and 90s home on Red Mile Road.)

OBITS

Papa Murphy’s, a take and bake pizza outlet in Hamburg, has closed.

After 35 years in an anchor position at the corner of Main and Broadway, Sawyer’s Downtown, temporarily closed due to Covid-related declines in downtown traffic, is not expected to re-open.

TRANSITIONS

Alfalfa’s downtown location has closed. The restaurant announced “we are no longer downtown….WE ARE MOVING! We are temporarily closed for the 2021 year as we make this transition for 2022.”

Reno and construction are in progress at 652 E. Main, the former location of Long John Silver’s and later A&W, making room for the forthcoming Louisville-based Biscuit Belly fast-casual franchise.

Gumbo Ya Ya is closing their South Broadway location after 18 years, and consolidating its operations to its Brannon Crossing location.

Lynagh’s has opened an additional sister kitchen concept at their Woodland location. Zuckerman’s Deli is a “scratch kitchen that specializes in Jewish comfort food for carryout. Everything is made in small batches so order at least a day ahead to make sure you get your first choice.”

