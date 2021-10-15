What’s Happening for Halloween in Lexington 2021

When is Trick or Treat for Lexington this year? Halloween 2021 falls on Sunday, October 31.

Lexington Trick or Treat is scheduled for Sunday, 6 pm to 8 pm.

Other areas will celebrate Trick or Treat on Sunday, October 31 from 6 to 8 pm include Georgetown, Winchester, Woodford County, and Frankfort.

Jessamine County/ Nicholasville hosts Spooky Time on Main (Nicholasville’s downtown Halloween Trick or Treat) from 6 to 8 pm on Sunday, October 31.

Wilmore presents Treats on Main, downtown Halloween Trick or Treat on Saturday, October 30 from 6 to 8 pm.

Trunk or Treats are also a popular Lexington tradition, and this year’s offerings include:

Hamburg Pavilion Trunk or Treat is Saturday, October 16 from 6 to 9 pm. Activities include trick or treating, face-painting, music, character meet and greets, and food trucks.

Lexington Christian Academy campus Trunk or Treat is Friday, October 22 from 5:30 to 7 pm.

Hamburg YMCA hosts a Trunk or Treat event with inflatables, costume contest, pumpkin decorating contest, and trunk decorating contest. 2 to 4 pm on Saturday, October 24.

Southland Christian Church (Richmond Rd) hosts Cars and Coffee Trunk or Treat from 6 to 8 pm on Saturday, October 24.

Lafayette High School Fall Festival includes trick or treating, pumpkin and face painting, inflatables, and carnival games. 5 to 8 pm, Thursday, October 28.

Halloween Hoedown at Lake Reba from 6 to 8 pm on Thursday, October 28.

Trunk or Treat at NorthEast Christian Church from 6 to 8 pm on Saturday, October 30.

Halloween Festival and Thriller Parade

The Halloween Festival kicks off with the Halloween Variety Show, a stage show featuring spooky tunes and Halloween inspired performances by Lexington area arts groups. 5 pm at Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza.

Following the variety show, at 6:30 pm the Halloween Parade featuring floats, costumed characters, and even more performance groups will start its descent down Main Street starting at Quality and Mill Street.

Members of the community are invited to submit parade entries, (costumed characters, performances, floats, etc.) displaying their creativity and festive family fun. There is no charge for costumed characters and entertainers to walk in the parade.

Lexington’s annual Thriller Parade invites residents to dress up as the undead and lurch down Main Street to re-enact Michael Jackson’s 1983 music video and the fierce dance moves. The reenactment will kick off at 7 pm on Sunday, October 24, 2021.

Jack o Lantern Trail

The Jack-O-Lantern Trail in Lexington will illuminate McConnell Springs Park Oct. 27 – 30. Lexington Parks & Recreation is asking residents to donate carved pumpkins to make the event possible. Patrons can donate a single pumpkin or groups can plan a special concept pumpkin grouping or sculpture.

“With the community’s help we were able to create a new Halloween experience last year that allowed people to remain safely apart, while building something together. Parks & Recreation received nearly 700 carved pumpkins from our community members in 2020 and we hope to get even more this year,” said Mayor Linda Gorton. “In addition to enjoying the outdoors, people had a great time trying to find their pumpkin on the trail, as well experiencing all the creative talent the community had to offer. We need enough carved pumpkins to make it all the way around the half-mile trail at McConnell Springs!”

Donate a jack-o-lantern by submitting a Pumpkin Pledge a lexingtonky.gov/jack-o-lantern-trail

Pumpkins need to be carved and dropped off at McConnell Springs Oct. 23 – 26.

The public night hikes are Oct. 27 – 30 from 6:30 – 10 p.m. Admission is $5 per person (children 12 and under free) or “pay what you can.” The pumpkin trail is also beautiful during the day and free at that time. All proceeds from the event benefit McConnell Springs.

In addition to the pumpkin glow, the trail will include campfires and s’mores, live owls from Critters in the Classroom, and tasty fall food and beverages.

