Lexington to allow ADUs

Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) are smaller, secondary independent housekeeping establishments located on the same lot as a principal dwelling. ADUs are independently habitable and provide the basic requirements of shelter, heating, cooking, and sanitation.

Imagine Lexington reports, “After a years-long process of research, development, and review — the ordinance allowing for Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) has officially been passed by the Urban County Council!

The Division of Planning conducted a large outreach and education campaign that focused on ADUs throughout 2019. The proposed ordinance, which was shaped significantly by public input collected during the outreach campaign, was unanimously passed by the Planning Commission in October 2019. From there, the ordinance was passed to the Planning and Public Safety Committee of the Urban County Council.”

In September 2021, the ordinance was reviewed, with additional public input, and revised again. It was then approved by Council at the end of October 2021.