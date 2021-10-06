Lexington Horse Mania returns in 2022

22 years after the original debut, Horse Mania, one of Lexington’s most popular public art projects, will make its return to the streets of Lexington, KY in 2022.

Horse Mania debuted in 2000, and returned a decade later in 2010. The 2022 exhibition is sponsored by Keeneland and Maker’s Mark.

The painted horses will hit the streets of Lexington starting in April 2022 — just in time to kick off Keeneland’s Spring Meet — and stay on display through November’s Breeder Cup Championship.

The Horse Mania horses will then be auctioned in December 2022, and all proceeds will benefit LexArts and another local arts nonprofit of the sponsor’s choosing.

LexArts is currently seeking horse sponsors and artists. Visit LexArts.org for more information.