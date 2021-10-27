Lexington Holiday Happenings – November 2021

NOV 6

A curated Kentucky artist and maker market at Oleika Shriners will be INSIDE and OUTSIDE with local handmade goods. Shop November 6 from 10 am to 3 pm and November 7 from 11 am to 4 pm.

NOV 7

The Lexington Singers present “The Light Within Us” Fall Concert at Calvary Baptist Church. The Magnificat is one of the oldest and most venerated hymns in the Christian tradition.

NOV 11

Candlelight, the second weekend in November in Frankfort, offers a special shopping experience to prepare for the holidays with carriage rides, carolers, and craft. Take advantage of small business discounts and food/drink specials. Continues through November 14.

NOV 13

Fayette Mall’s Holiday Vendor Market Extravaganza is 11 am to 8 pm on Saturday, November 13. Enjoy a full day of holiday shopping with 30 local vendors, giveaways, and pictures with Santa.

St. Leo’s sixth annual Christmas Bazaar begins Saturday Nov 13 at 9 am.

Lexington Holiday Artists and Makers Market is on November 13 in Cheapside Pavilion. Hours: 8 am-1:30 pm.

NOV 19

The 14th annual Junior League of Lexington Holly Day Market brings together vendors from across the country to Lexington for one weekend to give shoppers the opportunity to buy holiday gifts at the newly renovated Central Bank Center.

NOV 27

Beech Springs Farm Market presents Christmas at the Market on Old Boonesboro Road in Winchester.

DEC 2

Experience over 300 spectacular costumes and 20 of the world’s most astonishing acts at Cirque Dreams Holidaze, 7:30 pm at Rupp Arena.

DEC 3

Holiday Market presented by Lexington Mercantile Co. is at Manchester Music Hall.

DEC 3

Woodford Theatre presents Irving Berlin’s White Christmas.

DEC 11

It’s dueling Nutcrackers this season. Kentucky Ballet Theatre will present The Nutcracker at the Lexington Opera House. Lexington Ballet will present the Nutcracker at EKU’s Center for the Arts. Relax. Both venues will mount multiple performances so there will be plenty of Nutcracker love to go around.

DEC 16

Enjoy Christmas High Tea at White Hall historic site.

