Lexington Health & Outdoor News – November 2021

Hear from Wild Health Founder, Dr. Matt Dawson on Thursday, November 4 from 4 to 5 pm at the Kentucky Castle.

Emerging Leaders of the Bluegrass hosts a community education program to learn more about the emerging field of genomic based medicine, how and why Wild Health was launched, and Q&A session.

This event is open to Emerging Leaders of the Bluegrass Passholders only.

Wheeler Wins

Wheeler Pharmacy in Lexington was announced as a Gold award winner in the inaugural Pathway to Medicare award. The award recognizes the top 300 community pharmacies across the country for going above and beyond in helping their Medicare patients.

Self-Care

It’s time for Self-Care for the Season with the 17th annual Dermatology Consultants and Skin Secrets Holiday Open House. Call today. 859.977.0141 Coming to Open House? RSVP and be entered to WIN dinner for two at Jeff Ruby’s and a one night stay at 21C! Orders will be shipped/available for pick up on November 5th. Donate to The Angel Tree and Skin Secrets will match your donation 100 percent.

Exercise is Medicine

Exercise is Medicine is a 5k run to raise funds for the Exercise is Medicine-On Campus club at the University of Kentucky. Proceeds will go towards student events and promoting exercise on campus.

OUTDOORS

Enjoy a backpacking hike at Hisle Farm Park. Backpacking will include, backpack set up, trip planning, basic considerations, and a variable length hike with gear for people to test their fit and load out. Participants will be responsible for providing all of their own gear for these trips. 10 am to 1 pm, Hisle Farm Park.

Winter is a great time of the year to learn about tree identification. With fewer leaves on trees, many other identifying characteristics are easier to see. During this guided walk, participants will learn to recognize common trees by their shape, bark patterns, twigs, fruits and seeds. All ages are welcome. 2 pm Nov 21 at McConnell Springs.

Enjoy s’mores around a campfire with family and friends. Afterward, participants can explore the park on a short night hike led by park staff. 6 pm Nov 27 at McConnell Springs.

RUN FOR IT

NOV 6: Veterans VA5k

NOV 6: Exercise is Medicine 5k fundraiser

NOV 13: Lexington Hot Cider Hustle, Kentucky Horse Park

NOV 13: Dirty Dog Trail 4 Miler

NOV 20: Southern Lights Stroll 5k

NOV 21: Gobbler Half Marathon

NOV 25: Thanksgiving Thoroughbred Classic 5k (Keeneland)

DEC 4: Woodford County Santa Shuffle

DEC 5: Holiday Hustle

DEC 5: Frankfort Frosty 5k

DEC 11: Reindeer Ramble

