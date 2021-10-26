Lexington Business News – November 2021

BUSINESS

Ambassador Applications

Commerce Lexington is accepting 2022 Ambassador applications. Deadline to apply is Friday, November 19.

An applicant’s employer must be an active member of Commerce Lexington and must have been active with the organization for at least a year. Only one employee per company can serve on the committee.

Women in Leadership

Women Leading Kentucky presents “Women in Leadership Awards Luncheon” on Thursday, November 18 from Noon to 2 pm at The Campbell House. Keynote speaker Misdee Wrigley Miller of Wrigley Media Group will present the winners of the Martha Layne Collins Leadership Award and Isabel Yates Community Service Award.

Award recipients include University of Kentucky’s Dr. Eugenia Toma, Judge Julie Goodman, and Women Leading Kentucky’s Janet Holloway.

Small Business Saturday



Frustrated with big box stores and supply chain issues? Celebrate Small Business Saturday by shopping with one of Lexington’s hundreds of small, locally-owned businesses.

PEOPLE

The Lexington Center Corporation and Oak View Group Facilities named Brian Sipe as General Manager of Central Bank Center, which includes the 20,000-seat Rupp Arena, the new 200,000 square-foot Convention Center, and the 900-seat Opera House. Sipe previously served as Oak View Group Director of Booking at Rupp Arena since April 2019.

The Blue Grass Trust for Historic Preservation has named Dr. Jonathan Coleman as its new Executive Director. Coleman arrives from a six-year tenure as Assistant Executive Director and Curator of the Mary Todd Lincoln House. A long-time Blue Grass Trust member, Coleman served several years on the deTours Committee, and he was the 2018 recipient of the Clay Lancaster Heritage Education Award.

Nothing Succeeds Like Success

In conjunction with this year’s Kentucky Book Festival in November, Commerce Lexington’s next SPOTLIGHT Series event will feature businessman and author James Hardymon, discussing his memoir, Engineering Corporate Success, with editor Terry L. Birdwhistell, on Friday, November 5, from 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. at the Embassy Suites Lexington/UK Coldstream (1801 Newtown Pike). Hardymon is a businessman who helped build corporations as a CEO, learned the ropes of Wall Street, and interacted with U.S. presidents and congressional leaders.

Engineering Corporate Success traces Hardymon’s personal story and career trajectory —including his childhood, college years at the University of Kentucky, service in the U.S. Army, and his time employed in some of the highest-level executive positions in America. Based on a series of interviews conducted by Terry L. Birdwhistell for the Louie B. Nunn Center for Oral History, the book reveals Hardymon’s maxims for success, experiences of rising through the corporate ranks, and key insights into how business decisions are made in an increasingly international environment. Hardymon also discusses the importance of philanthropy, his philosophy of giving back, and his close relationship with the University of Kentucky.

