Ace November 2021 Digital Edition

Page through the digital version of the November 2021 issue of Ace, or pick up your own copy of the printed version, now on newsstands all over Lexington, KY.

In Ace Magazine’s November 2021 issue, we meet the Second Chance Sweethearts at ‘Dad’s Favorites Deli’ in Lexington.

We remember late great musician Nick Stump, in honor of his recent October birthday, and Big Blue Madness.

Chef Tom talks turkey.

The Holidays are upon us, and Lexington is gearing up with shopping markets, concerts, and performances. Check out our sampling of Lexington Holiday Happenings.

Lexington is scoring points in the game of city sports! Check out the latest Sports News.