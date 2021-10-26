Ace Eats Out – What Lexington Eats, November 2021

Let’s Talk Turkey. Luckily, that’s not the only thing on the menu this November, as a variety of new restaurants make their way into Lexington’s food scene.

Hola Havana is opening off Richmond Road.

There’s a new Sedona in town. The northside Sedona Taphouse has opened.

If you have fond memories of Flag Fork Herb Farm on North Broadway, you’ll be able to visit again soon. The space is being reconceptualized by the team behind Lady Remoulade, opening Winter 2021.

South of Wrigley is bringing Chicago-style hot dogs and Italian beef to Southland Drive.

The team behind Louisville’s popular Rec Bar is planning Tilty Bob’s, an arcade bar and restaurant on Broadway in the former Napa Prime spot.

Cork & Barrel has announced plans to close their Nicholasville Road location, while maintaining the Blue Grass Airport location.

Athens Lunchroom is open in the historic Athens Schoolhouse, serving up Evans Mill beef, and some of the favorites from the IP&J Cuban menu.

Hot off their win as 2021’s Small Business of the Year, Crank and Boom has announced the addition of a new concept, BoBi Cones soft serve, opening soon in Palomar. Owner Tao Green says, “Join our journey as we find new ways to serve joy to our community.”

Georgetown Cafe, known for their bourbon chicken and rice, announced their closing in October, followed quickly by news that a new space is in the works, “not far” from the old location.

Longtime Lexington culinary mainstay, Merrick Inn, is under new ownership. The Murray family announced, “We are confident that One Holland Restaurant Group will take the Merrick to the next level. There is no way for us to express the gratitude we have to our employees and guests for all the love and support they have shown us and our family over the past 45 years. One Holland CEO Gary Holland writes, ”I truly appreciate Bobby and his family for placing trust in our company to take over the reins of this historic Lexington landmark. He made it very clear that he was impressed with how we handled the purchase and transition of The Greyhound Tavern last year, and specifically chose us as a first-class organization to succeed him at the Merrick. Why would you change it? It’s awesome. Why would you mess with what I think is perfection?”

The Starbucks on Richmond Road has been closed for remodeling.

SPOILER ALERT: Lexington baker Brandi Romines made it right down to the finals on Netflix’s new baking competition show, Baking Impossible.

If you love the Bananas Foster Waffle at Saul Good, you’re in good company… and can watch the Bold Brunch episode of The Best Thing I Ever Ate on YouTube (it’s Season 12, episode 7).

Literary Luncheon with Ouita Michel

The Kentucky Book Festival’s Literary Luncheon combines elements of the literary and culinary worlds. Chef Ouita Michel will craft a special lunch menu from her first published cookbook, Just A Few Miles South. Ouita’s motto, “Food is Love,” is the perfect match for book-lovers too! Tuesday Nov 2 at Noon at Fasig-Tipton.

Cocktails and Conversation

The Kentucky Book Festival presents Cocktails & Conversation, featuring a signature cocktail, hors d’oeuvres, and conversation. Author Margaret Verble will be discussing her new book, When Two Feathers Fell From the Sky with author Kim Edwards at Joseph-Beth Booksellers, Nov 3 at 7 pm.

Gobble Grease Toss

Lexington residents can recycle used cooking oil for free at our annual Gobble Grease Toss. Be sustainable while you shop on the day after Thanksgiving, Friday, November 26, 10 am to 2 pm, Redwood School, 166 Crestwood Dr. A few tips: Cooking oil only; bring cooking oil in a disposable container with a lid to prevent spills; Lexington residents only. No businesses, please.

