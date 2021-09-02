What’s Open, What’s Closed for Labor Day in Lexington 2021

Labor Day falls on Monday September 6, 2021. Many Lexington, Kentucky area businesses either close or adjust their hours to observe the holiday. Below is a sampling of what’s open and what’s closed for Labor Day in Lexington 2021.

Is mail delivered on Labor Day 2021?

There is no USPS mail delivery in Lexington on Monday, September 6, 2021. There are also no deliveries by Amazon, FedEx, or DHL. UPS only offers their Express Critical service on Labor Day, and does not carry out other deliveries.

Are pharmacies and grocery stores open on Labor Day 2021?

Most Walgreens pharmacies are closed on Labor Day, with the exception of the Harrodsburg Rd location, which will be open from 9am-5pm.

Most Kroger pharmacies in Lexington remain open from 9am-3pm, while the supermarkets maintain normal hours.

Meijer’s pharmacies in Lexington operate between 10am and 2pm and the supermarkets will stay open from 6am till midnight.

CVS stores are observing their normal hours but their pharmacies are open from 10am to 6pm for Labor Day 2021. Be sure to call your local store to check for changes.

Other grocery stores like Whole Foods and Trader Joe’s are open from 8am-9pm on Labor Day 2021.

Lexington Fayette Urban County Government offices and Kentucky state government offices are closed in observance of the Labor Day holiday.

Lexington’s Labor Day Trash Collection Schedule

Lexington’s Division of Waste Management will adjust its collection schedule for the upcoming 2021 Labor Day holiday.

No collections will be made on Monday, September 6, 2021. Residents and businesses that normally receive curbside pickup on Mondays will be serviced on Wednesday, September 8. Those with Monday service should place their carts out after 4 p.m. on Tuesday to ensure Wednesday collection.

Businesses with dumpsters (landfill-bound and recycling), normally serviced by the city on Mondays, will have their units picked up on Tuesday, September 7 2021. Businesses with dumpsters, normally serviced on Tuesdays, will have their units picked up on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

Thursday and Friday cart and dumpster collection schedules will not be impacted.

The Haley Pike Waste Management Facility, the Lexington Recycle Center and the Electronics Recycle Center will be closed on Saturday, September 4 2021 as well as Monday, September 6, 2021.

—

Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, food, and entertainment news delivered to your inbox.



Call today to advertise in Ace.