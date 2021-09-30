Lexington Home & Garden News – October 2021

Barnhill Chimney welcomed guests to their new showroom on Winchester Road with a September ribbon cutting. Owner Brion Barnhill says, “Thank you, Lexington, for your support over the years as we continue to grow and support the community. I can’t tell you how excited I am to be on Winchester Road in the heart of Lexington.”

Silent Guard celebrated their one-year Lexington anniversary with a ribbon cutting.

Tour of Remodeled Homes Returns

Even if you’re not currently planning a remodel this year, odds are you will be after you take this year’s Tour of Remodeled Homes, scheduled for October 16 and 17, 2021, noon to 5 pm. Check in for updates via the builders’ facebook pages for in-person/virtual tour options. Click here for a sampling of highlights of what you can expect to see on the 2021 tour.

Hazardous Waste Disposal

Products that contain corrosive, toxic or flammable ingredients are household hazardous wastes (HHW). These materials include common household items such as paints, cleaners, oils, batteries and pesticides. Improper disposal can pollute air, water or soil and pose a threat to human health.

The city offers a household hazardous waste collection. During these events, Fayette County residents can drop off the hazardous materials that have accumulated in their homes. The city will properly dispose of them, free of charge.

The next Household Hazardous Waste event is Saturday, October 23, between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. at 1631 Old Frankfort Pike (enter via Jimmie Campbell Dr.)

If you want to speed up your wait time, complete the event survey in advance at LexingtonKY.gov/HHWsurvey. Load materials in the trunk of your vehicle for easy removal by on-site staff and please stay in your car at all times.

Common items to hold for a HHW event:

Acids

Acetone

Brake fluid

Calcium chloride

Fertilizer that contains herbicides

Fungicides

Hydraulic fluid

Lacquer

Mercury

Paint and polyurethane

Paint thinner

Pesticides

Transmission fluid

LEAF COLLECTION

Leaf Collection time is coming. Lexington offers residents three ways to dispose of leaves. Use your gray “Lenny” yard cart. Lennys are picked up on the same days as your Herbies (green carts) and Rosie Recyclers (blue carts). You may also use paper yard waste bags. And don’t forget, the city’s leaf vacuum service begins Monday November 8.

Tree Week 2021

The fourth annual Tree Week is October 9 – 16, 2021. It celebrates the trees and greenspaces around us with events including tree plantings, tree walks, tours and hikes, educational programs for youth and adults, art, yoga, and much more. Visit www.ufi.ca.uky.edu/treeweek for a full list of events happening around Lexington.

EVENTS

OCT 2 Lansdowne Subdivision Tour, Solar Homes, 11 am (contact Synergy to RSVP)

OCT 9 Household Waste Disposal Day

OCT 16 Tour of Remodeled Homes, Admission $10

OCT 23 Household Waste Disposal Day

NOV 4-6 Tire Roundup

NOV 13 Paper Shred

