Lexington Health News – October 2021

Concert for a Cure

The Lyric Theatre will host Concert for a Cure on Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m., presented by Lexus of Lexington.

The all-ages, acoustic concert featuring American Authors, Wrabel and Forest Blakk aims to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Proceeds will benefit CHI Saint Joseph Health Foundation’s Yes, Mamm! Yes, Cerv! programs. Tickets can be purchased at The Lyric Theatre box office Monday through Friday from 1 pm to 5 pm.

Komen MORE THAN PINK Walk

The 2021 Susan G. Komen Kentucky MORE THAN PINK walk is Saturday, October 30. This event will be virtually held. No matter where you are, set out on the sidewalks of your own neighborhood to earn your Virtual Finisher Medal by walking 6,000 steps for your commitment to end breast cancer. Register online at komenkentucky.org. Walk begins at 10 am.

Women’s Hospital at Saint Joseph East Receives Grant

The Saint Joseph Hospital Foundation, on behalf of the Women’s Hospital at Saint Joseph East, has received a $24,000 grant from WHAS Crusade for Children. The grant will be used to purchase new Panda™ Warmer equipment to benefit newborns in the Lexington area.

The advanced technology of the Panda™ Warmer helps to keep newborns’ bodies warm through temperature regulation during possible resuscitation, which ensures the medical staff at the Women’s Hospital at Saint Joseph East can quickly respond to the smallest changes in the infants’ health and needs.

Yes Mamm!

The Saint Joseph Hospital Foundation will bring together and celebrate cancer survivors during its upcoming Yes, Mamm! Yes, Cerv! 5K race in Nicholasville, on Saturday, Oct. 16, at 9 a.m., at the RJ Corman racecourse. The Yes, Mamm! Yes, Cerv! 5K, presented by RJ Corman Railroad Group, is open to runners of all ages. Support from the race provides free mammography and cervical cancer screenings, diagnostic testing, and program support to underinsured and uninsured patients across Kentucky. Every dollar raised will support Yes, Mamm! Yes, Cerv! programs statewide.

PEOPLE

Frontier Nursing University Department Chair of Psychiatric-Mental Health Jess Calohan will be formally inducted into the 2021 Class of Fellows during the American Academy of Nursing’s annual Health Policy Conference, October 7-9.

Fred Odago, MD, has joined CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group in Lexington as a neurologist.

Chalk It Up!

CHI Saint Joseph Health launched a chalk art challenge, aiming “to paint local communities with positivity.” The “Chalk It Up to Humankindness” event began internally as an opportunity for employees and their families to share images and words of kindness and has now transformed into a community-wide initiative, running through October 4, with three winners selected each week.

RUN FOR IT!

OCT 2 Chrysalis House 5k run/walk, Nicholasville

OCT 3 Raven 10K (Run the trails at Raven Run!)

OCT 10 Fall 21 Thru Hike, 10 am Raven Run

OCT 15-16 Bourbon Chase

OCT 16 Yes, Mamm! Yes, Cerv! 5K, RJ Corman (Nicholasville)

