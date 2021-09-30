Lexington Arts & Entertainment News – October 2021

ART

Arts Connect will host Open Studios Weekend on October 23.

Kentucky Performing Arts, with support from Kentucky Opera, Louisville Ballet, Louisville Orchestra, PNC Broadway in Louisville, and StageOne Family Theatre, has announced that guests attending indoor performances at The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts, the Brown Theatre, and Old Forester’s Paristown Hall will be required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. “With the rise of COVID-19 cases and the increasing threat of the Delta variant, we are putting these protocols in place to create the safest possible environment,” says Kentucky Performing Arts President and CEO Kim Baker. “This is a necessary step for Kentucky Performing Arts to continue to deliver upon its mission of building lifelong relationships with the arts and remain an economic driver for our city and state.”

The vaccine or negative test policy begins October 1, 2021. Mandatory masking is currently in place in all venues. Guests will be required to be fully vaccinated with the Moderna, Pfizer, or Johnson & Johnson vaccine and must show proof of vaccination at their time of entry into the theater with their valid ticket. “Fully vaccinated” means that on the date of the performance, a guest has received their second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or their single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, at least 14 days prior.

If a guest is not vaccinated, they must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the performance time. The negative test requirement also applies to patrons between the ages of 5 and 12. Patrons under the age of 5 will not be required to obtain a negative PCR test to gain entry. COVID-19 tests must be conducted by a third-party medical laboratory. Self-administered tests will not be accepted.

LexArts has announced the election of seven new members to its Board of Directors: LaShawn Barber; Angela Coleman, Unified Trust; Joseph Coleman, Kentucky League of Cities; Mark Johnson, Art, Inc.; Whit Whitaker, Lyric Theatre; Kim Ries, Maker’s Mark; and Dan Wu.

Lexington Art League will host a closing reception for “What Endures?” a juried exhibit of work by members of the Lexington Camera Club at the Loudoun House on October 8. Participating photographers include Guy Mendes, Maryjean Wall, Patrick J Mitchell, Dobree Adams, Tom Fielder, Marcia Hopkins, Tom Eblen, and David Allen Fitts.

LISTEN

Rajant Corporation hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony and private VIP luncheon to celebrate opening the doors of its expanded facility. During the event, Rajant Co-founder and CEO Robert Schena, presented a “Hal Rogers Traditional Music Scholarship Endowment” award to a student studying at Morehead State University’s “Kentucky Center for Traditional Music.”

READ

Kentucky author Silas House has a long-form piece in The Atlantic, “Some Americans No Longer Believe in the Common Good.”

Lexington-based author Margaret Verble’s new book, When Two Feathers Fell From the Sky, is set in 1926 Nashville and will be released October 12, 2021.

The Watercolors of Harlan Hubbard, a collection of his work and commentary from those who knew him, is due on stands in October. Hubbard (1900 – 1988) was a Kentucky writer, environmentalist, and artist.

University Press of Kentucky will release Jayne Moore Waldrop’s Drowned Town on October 26, 2021. Drowned Town explores the multigenerational impact surrounding a group of people bound together by western Kentucky’s Land Between the Lakes.

WATCH

The non-profit Friends of the Kentucky Theatre have announced plans to re-open the Kentucky on Main. The Kentucky celebrated its 90th birthday in 2012, and was temporarily shuttered in 2020, mid-pandemic. Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton announced at the time, ““This is the last thing I would ever want to do. I love the Kentucky Theatre…But the management group that runs the theatre contacted us. COVID-19 has steamrolled the Kentucky. Their numbers are way down and they’re having trouble getting movies.”

“The Kentucky will reopen as soon as possible” she said in 2020, pledging that the building would be maintained so that it could successfully reopen.

The Kentucky Theatre originally opened on October 4, 1922, and wasn’t substantially renovated until the 1950s. Fire closed its doors “temporarily,” in 1987, but it remained dark until it re-opened in 1992, after Herculean efforts and a lengthy and arduous campaign.

LIVE MUSIC

SAT OCT 2

Judy Collins and Arlo Guthrie, 11:30 am, Lexington Opera House

MON OCT 4

Fall Concert, 7 pm, Paul Laurence Dunbar High School

TUE OCT 5

Kyle Gass (half of Tenacious D), 8 pm, Manchester Music Hall

THU OCT 7

Moonshiner’s Ball, Mt. Vernon (continues through the weekend)

Final TNL of the season Kimberly Carter & Carrying On, 5 pm, Cheapside Park

Tapestry: A Tribute to Carol King, 7 pm, Lyric Theatre

FRI OCT 8

Bourbon Row Concert, 4 pm, Chenault Vineyards

Organ Concert with Michael Messina, 7:30 pm, Good Shepherd Episcopal on Main

SAT OCT 9

For King and Country, 7 pm, Rupp Arena

Gangstagrass, 8 pm, The Burl

THU OCT 14

Troubadour Concerts at the Castle: Doyle Lawson, 7 pm, Kentucky Castle

FRI OCT 15

Shaker Village Music on the Lawn, 2:30 pm, Shaker Village Pleasant Hill

Keith McCutchen’s Latin Jazz Experience, 4 pm, Base 249

SUN OCT 17

Choral Evensong with Organ Recital, 3 pm, Good Shepherd Episcopal

MON OCT 18

Woodsongs: Jimmie Vaughn, 6 pm, Lyric Theatre

THU OCT 21

Chris Stapleton, Riverbend (Cinci)

SAT OCT 23

Jason Aldean, 7:30 pm, Rupp Arena

WED OCT 27

Troubadour Concerts at the Castle: Darrel Scott, 7 pm, Kentucky Castle

SAT OCT 30

Air Supply, 7:30 pm, EKU Center

Stage Fright, 7 pm, Rupp Arena

This article also appears on page 18 of the October 2021 print edition of Ace.

Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, food, and entertainment news delivered to your inbox.

Call today to advertise in Ace, 859.225.4889