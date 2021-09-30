Ace Eats Out – What Lexington Eats, October 2021

Thankfully, Fall is all about far more than pumpkin spice as Lexington welcomes new restaurants and transitions to the scene, and bids sad farewells to veteran mainstays.

BIRTHS

Condado Tacos opened in The Summit at Fritz Farm in September.

DV8 has opened its second location in the Met.

Hola Havana Cuban Cuisine is coming soon to N. Locust Hill.

Kenwick Table coffee shop and wine bar has opened on Owsley Ave.

Manchester Coffee opened in the Met at the corner of Midland and Third in September.

Timmy Two Times is now open in the Keithshire Shopping Center near Clays Mill.

OBITS

Cha Tamura wrote a moving elegy to announce the closing of Tomo. “As most of you know, we first opened Tomo in Chevy Chase over 20 years ago. Over the past two decades I received an outpouring of support from this community during the best and some of the hardest times. I hope that you will pour this same support into the new tenant who will be taking over this special place and turning it into something new.The laughs and tears we’ve shared together have meant more to me than you know.”

West Main Crafting announced their closure in September.

TRANSITIONS

Owner Kathy Lyons announced her retirement from FatKats Pizzeria (Georgetown) with a welcome to the new owners, “It is a great mix of melancholy and excitement that I announce my pending retirement from FatKats. The business will go on without me under new ownership. The new owners are a great family, Mr. Earl Brady, his wife Sharlene and their son Michael….I know you will welcome the Brady family with open arms.

Oh what a wild, sometimes bumpy, and most often wonderful, ride the last 16 and a half years FatKats has been for me and my family…Thank you to all that have made FatKats the amazing little pizza shop that it is today.”

Great Bagel announced in September that their Woodland location would return to being “open all seven days of the week!”

Sam’s Hot Dog Stand celebrated a Grand Re-Opening (under new management) in September.

Whiskey Bear has announced that its last day at the Summit is October 3, in advance of their move to Beaumont, accompanied by the premiere of a new sister concept, Addie’s Stone-Fired Pizza.

EVENTS

FRI OCT 1

The Second Annual Bourbon and Breeders’ Ball at the Kentucky Castle benefits Justin’s Place and features farm-to-table cuisine, bourbon, and live music.

SAT OCT 2

“Mini OktoberFest at the Grove” will include themed foods, boards, and local Oktoberfest beers.

SAT OCT 9

Take the Turkey Farm Tour: Behind the Scenes at Elmwood Stock Farm, focusing on the organic, pasture-raised turkeys at Elmwood, outside Georgetown, Kentucky. The Behind the Scenes tours are designed to educate adults and children alike about how food gets from the farm to your plate.

FRI OCT 15

“Taste of the Trace” at Buffalo Trace Distillery will benefit CASA of the Bluegrass. The Taste features food and libations by Buffalo Trace and Purple Toad Winery, music, and a silent auction. Buffalo Trace will also be offering VIP tour experiences of the distillery throughout the night.

SAT OCT 23

Bourbon on the Banks returns this year to historic Downtown Frankfort on the banks of the Kentucky River. Walk the banks of the Kentucky River, enjoy acoustic musicians, sample rare and unique bourbons, spirits, wine and beer.

SUN OCT 24

Sad news was announced via facebook that the 2021 Lexington Jewish Food Festival is canceled and won’t be rescheduled this year. The announcement reads, “As verklempt as it makes us to do this, we don’t see another option.”

Mummy Cake decorating at Pivot brewing. Create four cupcakes in class; one drink ticket is included. No baking or decorating experience needed. All materials are provided.

Ace’s Read It and Eat It

Those who caught Japanese Breakfast’s set at Railbird in August might or might not be aware of Michelle Zauner’s award winning book, Crying in H Mart, a food memoir intertwined with the death of her mother, published by Knopf this past spring.

