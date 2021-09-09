A build-your-own taco restaurant opens first Lexington location

Condado Tacos opened its’ first Lexington, Kentucky location in The Summit at Fritz Farm.

On Thursday, September 9, Condado Tacos celebrated its’ grand opening with a ribbon cutting, confetti canons, and a “Year of Yum” (a free taco every week for a whole year) for the first 100 guests.

The chain’s claim to fame is their build-your-own taco menu.

Choose from different shells, bowls or nachos, nearly a dozen different proteins, and an array of toppings, salsas, and sauces. Meat options include chicken and ground beef, along with chorizo, steak, and braised beef brisket. There are vegetarian and vegan options, including veggie chorizo and barbecue jackfruit.

The Lexington Condado’s artwork theme is “Off to the Races!” as an homage to Lexington’s horse racing legacy. Local artists who contributed to the theme include Ciara Leroy, Casey McKinney, Chloë Wooten, and Angelina Record.

The new restaurant moved into the former spot of Edley’s Bar-B-Que, which closed in March 2020.





