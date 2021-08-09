Ruth Hunt Candies celebrates 100 year anniversary

Cheers to 100 years! Ruth Hunt Candies celebrated this huge milestone with a celebration at the Ruth Hunt Candy store on Walton Avenue in Lexington on Thursday, August 5.



The celebration included a ribbon cutting ceremony, with a special appearance by Mayor Linda Gorton, who officially declared August 5, 2021 Ruth Hunt Candy Day.

Along with a ribbon cutting, the celebration featured Sharky’s Food Truck, free giveaways each hour from businesses in The Warehouse Block, Woodford Reserve samplings, and free Blue Monday’s.

