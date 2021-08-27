Lexington Home & Garden News – September 2021

ADUs

Lexington Fayette Urban County Council will host a Special Planning & Public Safety Committee Meeting/ ADU Public Hearing at 5 pm on September 14 in Council Chambers.

ADUs are “accessory dwelling units,” defined as “a smaller, secondary independent housekeeping unit on the same lot as a principal dwelling. ADUS are independently habitable and provide basic requirements of shelter, heating, cooking, and sanitation.”

Bluegrass Kitchens hosted a ribbon cutting.

Grand Tour of Homes

The Grand Tour of Homes is the annual scattered site showcase of new homes. This event features homes built by Professional Builder Members and provides a great opportunity for consumers to view the latest trends in new home construction and to speak directly with Professional Builders about their dream homes.

The Grand Tour of Homes is a FREE self-guided home tour. You may visit as many or as few homes as you like during the tour dates. Builders and/or Marketing Representatives will be on hand at each property to answer questions and tell you about their projects. September 17 through September 19; and September 24 through September 26.

Lexington’s New Public-facing Wildflower Garden

In the height of the pandemic, the Unitarian Universalist Church of Lexington applied for a grant from the local Wild Ones chapter to install a new wildflower garden. More than a year later, the beautiful project started to bloom. Read more here…

EVENTS

SEP 12 Wildflower Walk, 2 pm, McConnell Springs

SEP 25 Free Mulch Giveaway, 8 am – noon or until mulch runs out. Follow signs to enter through Jimmie Campbell Dr, 1631 Old Frankfort Pike

Remodelers Council Luncheon. Photos by Ace.

This article also appears on page 21 of the September 2021 print edition of Ace.

