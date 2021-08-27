Lexington Health & Outdoor News – September 2021

HEALTH / WELLNESS / MEDICAL

See Red

This year, the Lexington Fire Department is observing its 150th Anniversary. To celebrate, the Lexington Fire Department has partnered with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive on Tuesday, Sept. 28 with the goal of giving back to our community in this unique and different way! To make the celebration worthwhile, the department has set a goal of 150 donations in one day! Currently, there is a massive national blood shortage where blood supplies cannot keep pace with hospital demand following 16 months of COVID-19 restrictions.

All blood types are needed, particularly type O, as well as platelets, to help ensure patients get the care they need. Please schedule an appointment to donate at the Lexington Fire Department blood drive.

The first 150 donors will receive a FREE custom-made 150th Anniversary challenge coin.

Board Members

The Saint Joseph Hospital Foundation announced members of the 2021-2022 board of directors.

Four new members – Anna Cambron, Julia Hall, Stephen Hillenmeyer and Delaine Thiel – have joined the board this year. Other Saint Joseph Hospital Foundation board members are: Larry Cowgill, chair; Daryl K. Love, vice chair; Tracy Colon, secretary; Alan VanArsdall, treasurer; Tony Houston, CEO, CHI Saint Joseph Health; Leslie Smart, CFRE, president, Saint Joseph Hospital Foundation; Judy Albrecht; Kathy Arms; Judy Cummins; Lisa Gumm-Gray; Laura Hayden; Missy Lange; Christy Nash; and Gregory Yeary.

Alzheimer’s Research

The University of Kentucky Sanders-Brown Center on Aging has received $14.5 million in renewal funding as a national Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center (ADRC). The five-year award allows UK to remain among the leaders in Alzheimer’s disease research and associated neurodegenerative disorders.

High Performing Hospitals

CHI Saint Joseph Health – Saint Joseph Hospital and Saint Joseph East have both been recognized as a High Performing Hospital for 2021-22 by U.S. News and World Report. Saint Joseph Hospital earned a “High Performing” rating for colon cancer surgery, as well as heart attack, heart failure and kidney failure procedures. Saint Joseph East earned a “High Performing” rating for hip and knee replacements, and kidney failure procedures, as well as pneumonia treatment and recovery. Both facilities were also recognized for patient care that is significantly better than the national average.

OUTDOORS

Backpacking: Enjoy a backpacking trip at Raven Run Nature Sanctuary on Sep 4 at 10 am.

Nature Photography: This beginners nature photography class will oﬀer instruction on how to better capture photos of plants, animals and landscapes. 10 am, Sep 4, McConnell Springs.

Outdoor Skills: This multi-day development series is designed to take participants from basic to intermediate knowledge of the topic. For the series in orienteering and bushcraft, these courses meet weekly and are comprised of one part instructional lecture and one part hands-on application of skills. This approach allows participants to learn a skill then practice it under supervision. Thursdays at 6 pm, running Sep 9 – 30 at McConnell Springs.

Fall Bird Migration Walk: 7 am on Sep 11 at McConnell Springs. A guided bird walk through McConnell Springs with an experienced birder to look for birds that are beginning their journey south for the winter. Guests are welcome to bring their own binoculars but some can be provided if needed. This program is appropriate for all ages.

Jin Shin Jyutsu: Imagine relaxing at the Apiary Fine Catering & Events while experiencing Jin Shin Jyutsu. Hosted by Lissa Sims’ SHALA yoga + wellness and Jennifer Bradley Jin Shin Jyutsu. You can register through Facebook events. Return to your own natural state of ease and wellness. This is a two hour class and discussion. In this workshop you will experience the basic energy concepts of Jin Shin Jyutsu practices for stress, anxiety, strong emotions, and general well-being. Sunday Sep 12, 2 pm, The Apiary. Purchase tickets when you register via Facebook Events.

Guided Night Hike: 8:45 pm on Sep 17 at McConnell Springs. During this guided night hike, participants will explore the nature park and enjoy all the sights and sounds that can be found after the sun goes down.

Sunrise Archery: 10 am to noon on Sep 18. Participants have the opportunity to utilize compound bows at an archery range with instruction prior to purchasing their own gear to continue development in the sport. Courses start with basic instruction on the use of the equipment, range operation, safety considerations and proper technique for shooting. Following the instruction, participants will be able to utilize the equipment to practice and refine their technique. This program is open to participants of all skill levels and gear of any type that meets range guidelines and rules.

Canoe: Plan now to canoe the Kentucky River on Sep 25. The canoeing program is designed to teach participants how to properly paddle a canoe, objects and river formations to observe, safety gear and considerations, and how to plan your own future paddling trips. Once equipment has been properly ﬁtted, you will go on a relaxing paddle down the scenic Kentucky River, giving you the opportunity to enjoy unique wildlife, natural formations and the tranquility that these remote locations have to oﬀ er. For more info about cost and registration, call 859.225-4073. This program will be held at the Kentucky River. Participants will be provided with the meet up location when they register.

RUN FOR IT

SUN SEP 19 Iron Horse Half Marathon & 12k

SAT SEP 25 Oktoberdash 3K Run, 9 am

OCT 15-16 The Bourbon Chase

OCT 23 2021 Komen National MORE THAN PINK Walk (virtual)

This article also appears on page 14 & 15 of the September 2021 print edition of Ace.

