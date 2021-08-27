Lexington Community News – September 2021

GREEN

GreenFest

GreenFest is the one-stop shop on Sep 4 at 10 am to learn about and celebrate sustainable living in the Bluegrass! Choose from 16 workshops, shop local and eco-friendly vendors, enjoy lunch from local food trucks, explore Habitat Earth during two showings at the planetarium, visit educational booths with information about environmental opportunities, and learn about the sustainable features of The Living Arts and Science Center. The event is free, workshops require a ticket that you can purchase.

Trees Tagged at Ashland

Trees have been tagged for Ashland’s Adopt-a-Tree program at the Henry Clay Estate. Each season trees are identified that require special attention. Twenty-four trees have been tagged and are ready to be adopted. This seasonal work is essential for keeping Ashland’s tree culture healthy, vibrant and beautiful.

Adoption prices range from $200 to $700, depending on the amount of work required. By adopting a tree, you pay for its seasonal maintenance ensuring that it thrives at Ashland for years to come.

In 2018, Ashland was accredited as a level 1 Arboretum with 600+ trees and more than 60 species. Ashland’s trees play an important role environmentally by annually intercepting 520 pounds of air pollution, 24,920 pounds of carbon, and soaking up 202,296 gallons of stormwater.

Nature Hop

Nature Hop 2021 is Sunday, September 19. (Rain date: Sunday, September 26)

The event focuses on encouraging people to enjoy the variety of green spaces found throughout Fayette County and to experience these spaces in new ways.

Events are from 11 am to 5 pm; and start at 11 am, 12:30 pm, 2 pm and 3:30 pm, in order to allow participants to join in multiple activities.

Clean Water

Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government (LFUCG) has been awarded $11.8 million, and is the second recipient of funding from the Better Kentucky Plan’s $250 million Cleaner Water Program.

The program will deliver clean drinking water and improve water and sewer systems across the state, creating approximately 3,800 jobs.

LFUCG will use the funding to replace the current chlorine gas disinfection process used at the Town Branch and West Hickman wastewater treatment plants to prevent the spread of waterborne diseases in treated wastewater. Instead, the plant will use a new Ultraviolet (UV) disinfectant system to treat the water of harmful microorganisms before it is discharged back into water bodies. Wastewater is used water, including sewage, commonly originating from residential or commercial sources. Replacing chlorine improves safety by eliminating toxic gas exposure risks to employees and the community and reduces the potential for byproducts to form in drinking water supplies.

Hot Wheelz

STREETS & ROADS

Clays Mill Road Construction

Construction on Clays Mill Road, between Pasadena Drive and Stratford Drive, is wider, safer and now open. Tree-planting begins later this year, and then work resumes south of Pasadena Drive.

Repurposed lots on Dantzler Court

Three residential lots that were prone to flooding were repurposed into an attractive neighborhood greenspace, complete with a stream buffer and an adventure garden. In February 2019, the city’s Greenspace Commission chose the once problematic lots on Dantzler Court as its pilot neighborhood greenspace project, and has since turned the site into a space that the surrounding neighborhood can enjoy.

Enhancements to the site include a bench, new trees, the adventure garden, stream buffer and wildflower border plants, and a geocaching station, with educational signage and bicycle rack coming soon.

The mission of the Greenspace Commission and Greenspace Trust is to preserve, enhance, and maintain greenspace throughout Lexington. This citizen group assists the Division of Environmental Services in management of more than 500 acres of greenspace, many in residential areas.

Upgrades to Southland Park

Work begins soon at Southland Park to mitigate flooding and draining problems in the area. Additional storm sewer lines will be constructed along Topeka, Pasadena, Hill ‘n Dale, Tucson and Burbank. A new storm water basin will be constructed where the playground is currently located. Demolition of the playground begins soon, but new playground equipment near the baseball fields is planned when this project is complete.

