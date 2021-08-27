Lexington Business News – September 2021

Commerce Lexington celebrated a return to in-person Business Links at City Center Marriott.

EQUINE

Equitana USA is Oct. 1-3 at the Kentucky Horse Park. The largest Equine trade and exhibition show in the world is landing in Kentucky — and this is only the second time it’s ever been held in North America.

The evening show is “like Cirque du Soleil on horses” and is expected to be both a huge hit for families, along with a significant economic development booster.

Lexington’s L.V. Harkness & Co. has partnered with Baccarat, the French luxury brand, to support theWoodford Reserve Polo Cup, held at Oxmoor Farm in Louisville, KY on September 11, 2021.

L.V. Harkness has donated the perpetual trophy for the event, featuring a Marengo Horse produced by Baccarat, packaged in their iconic red box.

Visit Horse Country has announced Visit Lex’s Gathan Borden as incoming board president. Borden, the Vice President of Marketing for VisitLEX, Lexington’s convention and visitor’s bureau, is a 14-year veteran of the tourism industry, and says, “Visit Horse Country has been a game-changer for the Lexington tourism product. The outreach from the horse industry into the community has been powerful and has allowed us to truly share the Bluegrass in a way we never could before. I’m excited to be a part of helping Horse Country continue to develop fans of the industry and further cement Lexington as the Horse Capital of the World.”

Legendary horseman B. Wayne Hughes, died in August at the age of 87. Churchill Downs president Mike Anderson, said, “Hughes was a visionary, who elevated Spendthrift Farm to new heights. We take solace in knowing that he was able to enjoy and win America’s greatest race last September when Authentic led every step of the way to garner the roses and solid gold Kentucky Derby trophy he coveted for many years.” He was known for purchasing and restoring Spendthrift in 2004.

INNOVATION

Lexington-based Quality Logistics LLC, known as Longship, relocated from Newtown Pike to Hamburg. The company hosted a ribbon cutting at its new 29,000-plus-square-foot office on Sir Barton Way. The larger office accommodates additional staff to better serve the company’s growing customer base of transporters. It is a $4.3 million investment in Fayette County, creating 155 well-paying jobs for Kentucky residents.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc., headquartered in Lexington, announced the acquisition of Dreams, the leading specialty bed retailer in the United Kingdom. This acquisition is expected to nearly double Tempur Sealy’s sales through its international segment and to increase the Company’s annualized global sales through its direct channel to over $1 billion, or approximately 25 percent of sales on a trailing twelve-month basis.

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY

Cheers to 100 years! Ruth Hunt Candies celebrated this milestone in August with a ribbon cutting ceremony at their Walton Avenue location.

An Evening with Commerce Lexington was celebrated in August at Keeneland.

BIZ CALENDAR

SEP 24 Chamber’s Salute to Small Business, Noon, Lexington Center

SEP 29 Lexington Career Fair 9:30 am, Marriott City Center

