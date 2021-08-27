Lexington Arts & Entertainment News – September 2021

ART

Fairs and Fests

The Kentucky Arts Council and Waveland State Historic Site will host Kentucky Crafted the Outdoor Market at Waveland on Sep 11 and Sep 12. Browse, shop and meet some of Kentucky’s top artists and view their work. Take a walk through the mansion, meet Kentucky folk artists, enjoy live music on the side mansion stage.

Opening

The Headley Whitney Museum presents Informed by Nature: Helene Steene, Alex K. Mason, Jennifer Roberts.

Opening Reception is Sunday, September 12, 4 – 6 pm. Exhibit runs September 10 through November 14 2021. Steene’s large abstract multimedia paintings are prominent in local collections such as UK’s Markey Cancer Center.

Mason recently designed the wallpaper and fabric for the Queen’s Gambit Harmon Room at 21c hotel. Robert’s experimentation with macro photography examines intricate details of nature.

Mural

LexArts is partnering with Sheriff Kathy Witt and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office to create a mural that commemorates Anita Franklin in Duncan Park. Franklin was a vocal community activist working to reduce gun violence in Lexington. Artist Keaton Young was chosen to create the mural and his work is in progress. A public reveal is planned later this summer.

Woodland Art Fair returned in August.

LISTEN

Kentucky native Sturgill Simpson’s fifth album, The Ballad of Dood & Juanita, was released in August. Simpson last played Rupp Arena in a sold-out show with Tyler Childers in February of 2020, shortly before the pandemic shut down concerts everywhere, telling Rolling Stone in a recent interview, “I don’t care to step into an arena ever again. I don’t want to play shows where the first rows are 50 yards away.” He came down with Covid shortly after the tour began. The album’s name is a reference to his late grandfather, “Dood” and his grandmother, Juanita. Next up, he has a role in the upcoming Scorsese Western, Killers of the Flower Moon.

Lexington Philharmonic returned in August.

WHAT TO READ

Horse Girls: Recovering, Aspiring, and Devoted Riders Redefine the Iconic Bond is a new anthology of essays, edited by Hannah Marcus, sure to find a devoted following here in the horse capital of the world. Contributing authors include C. Morgan Babst. Jane Smiley, Carmen Maria Machado, Courtney Maum, Allie Rowbottom, and T Kira Madden. The Washington Post’s Tamra Mendelson writes, “This is no collection of cliche musings about the bond between horse and human. These are essays — cerebral, emotional and deeply intimate… These provocative memoirs explore big subjects: childhood, power, independence, desire. The authors don’t sugarcoat…What unites this particular group of writers is that they took at least part of their road to wisdom on the back of a horse.”

WHAT TO WATCH

Relative Justice “pulls back the curtain on family disputes, moving the drama from the dining room to the courtroom.”

Viewers are invited into a “very common and relatable situation – the family squabble.” Relative Justice was filmed in the former Woodhill Cinema location and produced by Lexington’s own Wrigley Media Studios. It will air all over the country in September.

The Found Footage Festival showcase is emerging from its VHS cluttered office in Brooklyn and heading out on tour for the first time since March 2020. Hosts Nick Prueher and Joe Pickett, whose credits include The Onion and Colbert, will bring their latest live show to Lexington on Saturday, Sep 4th at 8 pm at Al’s Bar.

The Found Footage Festival celebrates the videos that time forgot, dredged up in dusty thrift stores and estate sales throughout North America. Childhood friends Pickett and Prueher take audiences on a guided tour of their latest and greatest VHS finds, providing live commentary and where-are-they-now updates on the people in these videotaped obscurities.

This article also appears on page 18 of the September 2021 print edition of Ace.

Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, food, and entertainment news delivered to your inbox.

Call today to advertise in Ace, 859.225.4889