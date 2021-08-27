Chef Scott Conant’s “Peace, Love, and Pasta”

READ IT AND EAT IT

What’s Not to Love about ‘Peace Love and Pasta’?

Peace, Love, and Pasta

By Scott Conant

(Abrams Books)

Celebrity Food Network Chef Scott Conant is best known for his work on Chopped, Best Baker in America, and Beat Bobby Flay. You can also watch him host Chopped Sweets on the new Discovery+ streaming service.

His next book, on stands in September, is Peace, Love, and Pasta: Simple and Elegant Recipes from a Chef’s Home Kitchen.

Regular bluegrass visitor Bobby Flay says, “Scott Conant’s cooking is certainly a departure from the predictable Italian meals we’ve come to expect… a foundation in Italy with an American sensibility that should be coined ‘Conant’s Cuisine.’”

This article also appears on page 17 of the September 2021 print edition of Ace.

