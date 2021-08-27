Ace Eats Out – What Lexington Eats, September 2021

Celebrations

It’s been a big summer for celebrations and anniversaries. Happy 40th Birthday to Dudley’s on Short! — a Lexington staple since 1981.

Old School Coffee celebrated its second year in the historic Dudley Square.

Mayor declares a holiday in celebration of Ruth Hunt’s 100th anniversary.

Births

Condado’s Tacos is opening in the Summit. The Lexington Condado’s artwork theme is “Off to the Races!” as an homage to Lexington’s horse racing legacy. Local artists who are contributing to the theme include Ciara Leroy, Casey McKinney, Chloë Wooten, and Angelina Record.

The Creole Cafe has opened on Georgetown Street in the former Seafood Lady location, with a concept and menu that also includes creole cajun boil, crawfish combos, catfish nuggets, and lobster mac and cheese.

DV8 hosted their annual Life Changing DV8K Run in August at Keeneland, in advance of opening their second location in Lexington’s East End in late August.

Feel Good Nutrition opened at Hamburg YMCA.

Frank and Dino’s has opened downtown in the Security Trust building on West Short.

Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken re-opened on Richmond Road, after a lengthy hiatus. Car lines have disrupted Mt. Tabor traffic ever since.

A Parlor Donuts franchise is coming to Chevy Chase.

Transitions

Bazaar Eatery left its spot in Ethereal Public House at the end of May….only to join forces with Elixir Downtown and bring a new menu to its new home on Short Street.

Magee’s Bakery is now Magee’s Baking Co. Regular items are still available on the menu along with additional offerings for breakfast and lunch.

A new Tropical Smoothie Cafe is taking over the former home of Coffea, which closed in April, on the corner of Rose and Euclid.

Obits

The former Denny’s on Nicholasville Road, once a Jerry’s, and formerly the Jerrico HQ, was demolished one recent hot August afternoon.

The last Long John Silvers location in Lexington, located on Versailles Road, is being torn down soon for the Village Branch Library expansion.

Coming soon….

Taco John’s International, a quick-service Mexican restaurant chain, is targeting the Lexington area as part of its franchise expansion plan in Kentucky.

READ IT AND EAT IT

What’s Not to Love about ‘Peace Love and Pasta’?

Celebrity Food Network Chef Scott Conant’s next book, on stands in September, is Peace, Love, and Pasta: Simple and Elegant Recipes from a Chef’s Home Kitchen.

