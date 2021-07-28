Recommended Summer Food Reads 2021

Read it and Eat It

If there’s anything that’s almost as fantastic as eating great food, it’s reading great books about food, and this summer’s crop does not disappoint.

Finding Freedom: A Cook’s Story Remaking a Life From Scratch

By Erin French

(Celadon Books)

Erin French’s culinary bona fides began early and stemmed from her childhood days working her family’s diner (to save up for her first bike) and her eventual triumphant return to her hometown of Freedom Maine to open her own restaurant. If you loved Gabrielle Hamilton’s Blood, Bones, and Butter, this is a safe bet for your beach bag.

What’s Good? A Memoir in Fourteen Ingredients

By Peter Hoffman

(Abrams Press)

This memoir from the former chefpreneur at Savoy is a memoir of the restaurant industry, populated with autobiography, anecdotes, anthropology, and recipes. The New York Times points out that Peter Hoffman was “a locavore before the word was invented.” If you enjoy inside-baseball restaurateur memoirs like Joe Bastianich’s 2012 Restaurant Man or Bill Buford’s seminal Heat and Dirt, you’re on the right track with this one.

____

This article also appears on page 17 of the August 2021 print edition of ace magazine.

Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, food, and entertainment news delivered to your inbox.

Call today to advertise in Ace, 859.225.4889