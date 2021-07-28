Lexington Home and Garden News – August 2021

Blue Grass Home Entertainment hosted BIA Central KY’s Food Truck Friday

Applications for 2021-22 Community Environmental Academy

Have you ever wondered what happens at the Recycling Center, or how traffic signals are programmed? Applications are now open for the Community Environmental Academy. Deadline to apply is Friday, August 6.

Participants get an insider’s view of the Department of Environmental Quality and Public Works through a series of talks, tours, and hands-on learning experiences, then work together to develop and execute projects related to academy topics. Sessions are held over five Saturdays from August through November. After November, participants work together to develop and execute projects related to academy topics.Projects must be completed by the end of May 2022.

Best City for First-time Homebuyers

Buying a house for the first-time in Lexington? You’re in luck! A recent study released by SmartAsset, ranked Lexington among the best 25 cities in the nation for first-time homebuyers. To determine its rankings, SmartAsset considered 163 of the largest U.S. cities and analyzed 12 metrics across four major categories, including home market favorability, affordability, livability, and employment.

2021 Tour of Homes

BIA of Central Kentucky has announced the dates for the 2021 Grand Tour of Homes and the 2021 Tour of Remodeled Homes. Both home tours will feature projects by Professional BIA Builder & Remodeler Members, available in-person and virtual.

Sep 17-19 Grand Tour of Homes

Sep 24-26 Grand Tour of Homes

Oct 16-17 Tour of Remodeled Homes

Lifstyl Real Estate hosted a live auction and vendor fair

