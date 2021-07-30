Lexington Health and Outdoor News – August 2021

EVENTS

POSTPONED: Yes, Mamm! Charity Tennis Event to benefit CHI Saint Joseph Health Foundations was rescheduled from its original date in July until the fall. The inaugural tennis event will take place at the Top Seed Tennis Club in Nicholasville, featuring several national tennis stars, to raise funds to support local cancer patients.

The Markey Golf Dinner, one of UK Markey Cancer Foundation’s biggest fundraisers of the year, is on Saturday, August 21 at Castle & Key Distillery from 6-10 pm.

RUN FOR IT

AUG 14 Midsummer Night’s Run, 7:30 pm, downtown Lexington

AUG 21 DV8K Life Changing Run, 8 am, Keeneland

AUG 22 Kids Triathlon, 7:30 am, Beaumont YMCA

AUG 27 Cabernet Canter Cross Country 5k/10k, 7 pm, Talon Winery

AUG 27 Cupcake Classic 3K, 7:30pm, Wellington Park

NEWS

Bluegrass Care Navigators is among the top-ranked healthcare providers in the 2021 list of 100 Best Places to work in Kentucky, as designated by the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, the Kentucky Society for Human Resource Management, and ClearPath Mutual Insurance Company.

CHI Saint Joseph Health recently awarded $100,000 to Kentucky CancerLink, a Lexington-based nonprofit that helps reduce barriers patients face for screenings, diagnoses and cancer treatments. This gift was the third part of a $300,000 commitment to support cancer screenings in Kentucky.

Lexington Public Library extended its weekly vaccination pop-up clinics at the Tates Creek and Village Branch locations. The Tates Creek Branch, located at 3628 Walden Drive, offers vaccinations every Wednesday until August 25. Village Branch, located at 2185 Versailles Road, has vaccinations available every Monday until August 30. Both branches will expand their hours from 11 am to 4 pm. Residents can make a reservation or walk-in.

Sayre Christian Village celebrated their Friendship Towers Expansion and new Assisted Living Memory Care community with a Ribbon Cutting and Open House in July.

Toyota Kentucky partnered with the Saint Joseph Hospital Foundation to donate a modified Toyota Camry to the rehabilitation department. The vehicle will help rehabilitation patients, including total joint replacement patients, practice getting in and out of their vehicle before traveling home.

The University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital at UK HealthCare remains the No. 1 hospital in Kentucky by the 2021-2022 Best Hospitals rankings and ratings from U.S. News & World Report for the sixth consecutive year.

Additionally, the UK Markey Cancer Center has maintained its U.S. News Top 50 ranking for the past five years (ranked 41st this year). Markey has also been a National Cancer Institute-designated cancer center since 2013, the only one in Kentucky and one of just 71 in the country.

