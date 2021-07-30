Lexington Business News – August 2021

BANKS, BUSINESS, AND COMMERCE

Central Bank Toast

Central Bank’s Luther Deaton gave a spirited welcome to guests at Ace’s 2021 Lexington Restaurant Week preview celebration, hosted by Chef Ouita Michel in the Atrium of the old Courthouse at Cheapside Square.

Best Place to Live

Lexington was ranked 33rd in best Places to Live in a list compiled by U.S. News & World Report. The city was also ranked as the 19th cheapest place to live and 102nd best place to retire.

Applications Open for 2021 Salute to Small Business Awards

Apply or nominate a business online at CommerceLexington.com for the 2021 Salute to Small Business Awards. The deadline to submit an application is Friday, August 6, 2021. The Salute to Small Business Awards Luncheon has been scheduled for Friday, September 24, beginning at noon at Central Bank Center in downtown Lexington.

Commerce Lex Annual Event

The Commerce Lexington Annual Dinner (also affectionately known as Biz Prom) has been re-imagined for 2021. On August 5 from 5:30 – 8 pm, spend ‘An Evening With Commerce Lexington’ at the Keeneland Paddock. Celebrate a return to connecting with friends, colleagues, and fellow Commerce Lexington members, while honoring resiliency of our community.

Business Links Return

Commerce Lexington’s Business Link after-hours networking event returns on Thursday, August 12 at Marriott City Center, from 4-6 pm.

EQUINE

Full capacity Fall Meet

Keeneland plans to open at full capacity for its 2021 Fall Meet on October 8-30. Tickets for the event will go on sale to the public beginning at 9 am on Monday, August 16. Fans are encouraged to visit Keeneland’s website in advance for information on available ticket options, pricing, and the process to purchase tickets.

INNOVATION

Center for Entrepreneurship

Transylvania University plans to launch a new Center for Entrepreneurship this fall. As Lexington ranks among the top ten best cities in the country for entrepreneurs (in a study done by The Penny Hoarder), Transy’s new center will help in creating opportunities for students to connect with local business leaders through jobs, internships, and networking. The center will initially focus on engaging students with extracurricular, experiential programs and events, including startup competitions, workshops, a speaker series, and opportunities to introduce Transy students to successful, innovative entrepreneurs, businesses, and organizations. The goal of the center is to encourage students in any academic major to pursue their passion, promoting creativity and innovation, and providing exposure to a vast range of entrepreneurial career paths.

Ideas Wanted

Innovators are invited to Pitch Uses for Kentucky Bourbon Industry’s Surplus Stillage. With the number of Kentucky distillers increasing 250% the past decade, the need to address the industry’s spent-grain byproduct known as stillage has grown as well.The growth of the industry also means a rise in byproduct within the industry, so the hunt is on for ideas to use this stillage in ways that create jobs and moves Kentucky’s agritech industry forward. Innovators and entrepreneurs can submit creative ideas, technologies, and solutions for expanded uses of distilling byproducts. Proposal deadline is Aug. 30, and five winners will be selected to present their ideas at the reverse pitch competition during the Distillers Grains Symposium in Louisville in October.

PLANES, TRAINS, AND AUTOMOBILES

Airport Improvements

After nearly 10 years and a $66 million investment, Blue Grass Airport celebrated the completion of its Taxiway Safety Enhancement Program. This construction program involved the realignment of the airport’s primary taxiway, the building of two new support facilities, and the construction of a new taxiway connecting the runway to the airlines’ parking apron.

Airport Construction Closure

As one airport project finishes, another begins. Work is already underway on the runway rehabilitation project that focuses on the paving of the airport’s 7,000-foot main runway. It will involve a 72-hour closure of the runway August 19 thru 22.

BIZ CALENDAR

AUG 1 Small Business Sunday, pop-up shops and local vendors at Rock House Brewing

AUG 6 Deadline for Small Biz Award Nominees, CommerceLex

AUG 6 Deadline to apply for Community Environmental Academy

AUG 12 Chamber Business Link, Marriott City Center

AUG 18 Women Leading Kentucky, Griffin Gate Marriott

