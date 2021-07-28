Lexington Arts and Entertainment News – August 2021

And the Awards go to…

In July, Arts Connect presented awards to the following individuals for their impact and contributions to the arts. The 2021 Arts Connect winners include: LaVon Williams Jr./Visual Arts; Jenny Fitzpatrick/Performing Arts Katrina Stoykova-Klemer/Literary Arts; Larry and Vivian Snipes/Arts Educator; Councilperson Kathy Plomin and former councilperson Jennifer Mossotti/Arts Benefactor.

Call for Artists

PRHBTN is back for its tenth year. PRHBTN and The Lexington Art League are seeking submissions for the 2021 PRHBTN Exhibition. This exhibition is produced in tandem with the 10th annual PRHBTN public art/mural festival. The PRHBTN Exhibition began in 2011 and is now responsible for facilitating over 30 major murals by artists from all over the world, and covering some of Lexington’s most prominent walls.

Deadline for Submissions: September 1. Submission Fee: $10. Open to Kentucky artists of all ages and experience levels, all media, all subject matter.

​Submissions: Artists may submit up to four (4) total works of art for consideration. Selections will be made per artwork submitted. Selections will be made by PRHBTN and Lexington Art League staff.

National Recognition

The Jenny Wiley Amphitheatre in Prestonsburg won a national award and earned state recognition for its production of ‘Bloodsong: The Story of the Hatfields and the McCoys.’ The show is based on the historically infamous family feud between two Appalachian clans and the causes of their fabled bloodshed.

This year, the show won some recognition through the American Association of Community Theatre’s (AACT) National Festival. It was also chosen as the show with the best stage combat in the nation.

The national festival was done virtually this year due to COVID, “Through many stages of that elimination, Bloodsong was selected as one of the top 12 productions in the entire nation,” said Artists Collaborative Theatre Executive Director Stephanie Richards. “Bloodsong is also the official state play for the Hatfields and McCoys,” said Richards. “We’re doing double titles now!”

What to Watch

KET is airing the documentary, Walter Tevis: A Writer’s Gambit, produced by Tom Thurman. Tevis’s novels The Hustler, The Man Who Fell to Earth, and The Color of Money were all adapted into successful movies, and The Queen’s Gambit (based on his book of the same name) scored 18 Emmy nominations for Netflix.

Although not technically a Kentucky native, Lexington has long claimed actor Steve Zahn as a native son. His newest project, White Lotus, airs Sundays on HBO. Like everyone, he spent much of his time at home in 2020, telling The Hollywood Reporter in a July interview “I was sitting on this farm for eight months, living in 1850, and worrying about not working. I would’ve done anything, really. To have this brilliant script fall into my lap and have it be in Hawaii? It was green lights all the way. We were at the Maui Four Seasons. It was closed, so we were truly in a bubble. It felt like film camp.”

Live Music



SUN AUG 1

Zach Brock, Bob Lanzetti & Keita Ogawa from Snarky Puppy, 7 pm, Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center

TUE AUG 3

Big Band & Jazz: Brass Impact, 7pm, Ecton Park

The Black Crowes, Riverbend (Cinci)

WED AUG 4

Springhouse Music Series: Lauren Mink, 6 pm, Castle & Key Distillery

Emmylou Harris | Los Lobos, 8 pm, Riverbend (Cinci)

THU AUG 5

TNL The Big Maracas, 5 pm, Cheapside Park

James Taylor Tribute: Sweet Baby James, 7 pm, The Lyric Theatre

Drew Charron Belated Album Release Show w/ Whalerus and Darron Strugill, 8 pm, The Burl

SAT AUG 7

Wish Fest 2021 w/ Sundy Best, Justin Wells, Brother Smith, Trippin Roots & more, 12:30 pm, Wildside Winery

Harry Connick Jr at Riverbend (Cinci)

TUE AUG 10

Kara Shepherd and Bill Yackey, 5 pm, Talon Winery

Big Band & Jazz: DiMartino/Osland Jazz Orchestra (DOJO), 7 pm, Ecton Park

Marbin, 8 pm, The Burl

THU AUG 12

TNL The Ranahans, 5 pm, Cheapside Park

Jason Aldean at Riverbend (Cinci)

FRI AUG 13

Old Crow Medicine Show, Riverbend Music Center (Cinci)

SAT AUG 14

Picnic with the Pops | REVOLUTION: The Music of The Beatles, a Symphonic Experience | The Meadow at Keeneland

Counting Crows at Riverbend (Cinci)

MON AUG 16

Woodsongs Old-Time Radio Hour with Rhonda Vincent and the Rage, 6:45 pm, The Lyric

TUE AUG 17

Big Band & Jazz: Young at Heart Big Band, 7 pm, Ecton Park

THU AUG 19

TNL Honeychild, 5 pm, Cheapside Park

Southland Jamboree: Custom Made Bluegrass, 7 pm, Moondance in Beaumont

SAT AUG 21

Robert Cray, 7:30 pm, Grand Theatre (Frankfort)

SUN AUG 22

Tahlsound Music Festival: Ben Sollee, 5 pm, Oleika Temple Great Lawn on Southland Drive

Rev Peyton, 8 pm, The Burl

MON AUG 23

Hall and Oates | Squeeze at Riverbend, Cinci

THU AUG 26

TNL Kenny Owens & Group Therapy, 5 pm, Cheapside Park

Southland Jamboree: Blue Eagle Band, 7 pm, Beaumont’s Moondance Amphitheater

Buddy Guy at Riverbend (Cinci)

FRI AUG 27

Lauren Mink & Dale Adams, 6pm, Talon Winery

Summer Nights in Suburbia: Honeychild, 7 pm, Moondance Amphitheater

SAT AUG 28

Railbird Festival, Keeneland

Maroon 5, Riverbend

Front Porch Jazz, 6 pm, Isaac Murphy Memorial Art Garden on corner of 3rd St. and Midland Ave.

SUN AUG 29

Railbird Festival, Keeneland

Jazz on the Porch: The Baja Yetis 4 pm, Talon Winery

Nappy Roots with Devine Carama and RMLLW2LLZ, 8 pm, Manchester Music Hall

Zac Brown Band at Riverbend (Cinci)

TUE AUG 31

Kings of Leon at Riverbend (Cinci)

____

This article also appears on page 18 of the August 2021 print edition of ace magazine.

