Keeneland plans to open 2021 Fall Meet at full capacity

Keeneland plans to open at full capacity for its 2021 Fall Meet, which will be held October 8-30.

Tickets for the event will go on sale to the public beginning at 9 am on Monday, August 16. Demand is anticipated to be high, and fans are strongly encouraged to visit tickets.keeneland.com in advance for information on available ticket options, pricing and the process to purchase.

Keeneland’s e-ticketing platform enables patrons to complete their ticketing purchase online and to add tickets to their mobile wallets for easy scanning at the admission gates.

“We look forward to being together again as a community and watching great Thoroughbred racing in this beautiful surrounding,” said Keeneland President and CEO Shannon Arvin. “As we look ahead to Keeneland’s 85th anniversary this fall, we know reconnecting with those people and places that are special to us will be even more meaningful.”

After evaluating the success of pre-sold ticket packages during the 2021 Spring Meet, Keeneland has restructured ticket pricing and packages for General Admission, Reserved Seating and dining for the Fall Meet:

Advance-purchase general admission tickets are $7.

Day-of general admission tickets still will be sold online and through walk-up purchase at the gate on race days for $10.

Free general admission is available for members of Keeneland Select, Keeneland’s free online wagering platform.

Grandstand reserved seats and dining tickets will be sold online in advance.

Keeneland will pre-sell Fall Meet general admission season passes for $40.

The 17-day Fall Meet offers a record $6 million in stakes purses and an expanded stakes schedule of 22 races. The season kicks off October 8-10 with Keeneland’s signature Fall Stars Weekend, and the meet features 10 Breeders’ Cup “Win and You’re In” races. Two new 6-furlong stakes for 2-year-olds, the Bowman Mill and the Myrtlewood for fillies, and six multiple stakes race days, highlight the Fall Meet.

Fans will enjoy enhanced hospitality at Keeneland this fall, including new concession items and elevated dining options featuring a la carte service, three-course dining experiences and locally sourced ingredients. Keeneland’s popular tailgating tradition will continue with the return of The Hill, where fans can enjoy live music, local food trucks, wagering and more. New this year, patrons on The Hill will have the option to book a customized tailgate package in partnership with REVELxp, the nation’s leader in premium tailgate and event services.

Keeneland remains committed to the safety of its guests and continues to monitor local and national health guidelines. As a result, general admission caps may be enforced, so fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance.

“While challenging, this past year provided us the opportunity to review every facet of our operations and experiences for our guests,” Arvin said. “From expanding our advance-purchase ticketing options to providing new concession and dining offerings and better leveraging technology, we are excited to roll out these enhancements while remaining one of the region’s best values for world-class entertainment.”

All public race-day parking is free.

