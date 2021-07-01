Ace’s Official Guide to Lexington Restaurant Week 2021

Lexington Restaurant Week 2021 kicks off on Thursday, July 22 and continues through Saturday, August 1. For 11 days, some of the best independent restaurants in the Bluegrass offer special multi-course for $39, $29, and $19.

$39 Special

Azur

Beaumont Centre Circle | Open Everyday

STARTERS (CHOOSE ONE)

Quinoa and Chick Pea Falafel Fritters with garden cucumber salad and a creamy Lebanese style garlic dipping sauce

with garden cucumber salad and a creamy Lebanese style garlic dipping sauce Farmer Rob’s KY Heirloom Tomatoes with charred corn, lime and cotija cheese salad (elote) topped with chipotle dusted cornbread croutons

with charred corn, lime and cotija cheese salad (elote) topped with chipotle dusted cornbread croutons AZUR Signature Lobster Crepes with tropical guava sauce and local pea shoots

ENTRÉES (CHOOSE ONE)

Cheese Ravioli in Mushroom Broth: wild mushroom broth with butter and rosemary, three cheese ravioli, and sauteed mushrooms, peas and garlic

wild mushroom broth with butter and rosemary, three cheese ravioli, and sauteed mushrooms, peas and garlic Flat Iron Surf and Turf: ancho chili-cuban coffee dusted and grilled over creamy roasted garlic-apricot polenta with chimichurri grilled shrimp, caramelized sweet peppers and Vidalia onions

ancho chili-cuban coffee dusted and grilled over creamy roasted garlic-apricot polenta with chimichurri grilled shrimp, caramelized sweet peppers and Vidalia onions Bourbon Fried Chicken served over bourbon mashed potatoes with southern pole beans and cream gravy

DESSERTS (CHOOSE ONE)

Strawberry-pretzel Cobbler topped with toasted coconut-pineapple ice cream

topped with toasted coconut-pineapple ice cream S’mores Bread Pudding with salted caramel drizzle, vanilla ice cream and graham cracker crumble

The Blue Heron Steakhouse

Jefferson Street | Open Mon – Sat Night

STARTER

Side Salad served with tomatoes, radishes, carrots & sunflower seeds

ENTRÉES (CHOOSE ONE)

Charbroiled Top Sirloin served with roasted asparagus, Yukon golds, herb butter & local mushrooms

served with roasted asparagus, Yukon golds, herb butter & local mushrooms Pan-Seared Salmon served with roasted fennel couscous salad, grilled greens & a charred tomato vinaigrette

served with roasted fennel couscous salad, grilled greens & a charred tomato vinaigrette Herb Roasted Chicken Breast served with fried redskin potatoes, asparagus & a red pepper veloute

DESSERT

Pound Cake with mixed berries and chantilly cream

Carson’s Food & Drink

East Main Street | Open Everyday

STARTER

House Salad: Carson’s chopped wedge salad topped with bacon, red onion, cucumber, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes with choice of dressing or carsona caesar salad with house made caesar dressing shaved parmesan and house made truffle croutons

ENTRÉES (CHOOSE ONE)

Filet Medallion: two 4 oz. medallions grilled and served on Yukon Gold garlic mashed potatoes with rosemary demi-glace, asparagus, béarnaise, garnished with micro greens and an edible orchid

two 4 oz. medallions grilled and served on Yukon Gold garlic mashed potatoes with rosemary demi-glace, asparagus, béarnaise, garnished with micro greens and an edible orchid Grilled Salmon Oscar Style served on Yukon Gold garlic mashed potatoes and asparagus, topped with béarnaise and truffle buttered crab

DESSERT

Banana Bourbon Bread Pudding or Ice Cream Martini with seasonal berries

Cole’s 735 Main

Corner of East Main & North Ashland | Open Mon – Sat Night

FIRST COURSE (CHOOSE ONE)

Lobster Bisque: sherry crème fraiche, chives

sherry crème fraiche, chives Warm Brussels and House Bacon: shaved brussels sprouts, carrots, red onion, and Napa cabbage finished with gorgonzola, balsamic drizzle, toasted hazelnuts, pumpkin seed oil

shaved brussels sprouts, carrots, red onion, and Napa cabbage finished with gorgonzola, balsamic drizzle, toasted hazelnuts, pumpkin seed oil Summer Tomato Salad: buffalo mozzarella, basil vinaigrette, and balsamic drizzle

buffalo mozzarella, basil vinaigrette, and balsamic drizzle Baby Arugula and Fruit Salad: seasonal fruit, goat cheese, toasted almonds, and blueberry balsamic vinaigrette

SECOND COURSE (CHOOSE ONE)

Ham and Cheese Board: Marksbury house-cured smoked ham, chef’s cheese selection, Kenny’s white cheddar, fig jam, whole-grain mustard, house pickled vegetables, crostini

Marksbury house-cured smoked ham, chef’s cheese selection, Kenny’s white cheddar, fig jam, whole-grain mustard, house pickled vegetables, crostini Spanakopita: spinach and feta ‘soufflé’ wrapped in phyllo, caramelized shallot cream

spinach and feta ‘soufflé’ wrapped in phyllo, caramelized shallot cream Chicken and Duck Liver Pâté: Farmer Joe’s chicken and duck liver pâté, capped with cognac butter, crositini

ENTRÉES (CHOOSE ONE)

Petite Filet served with fingerling potatoes, caramelized onions, asparagus, bourbon crème, house compound butter

served with fingerling potatoes, caramelized onions, asparagus, bourbon crème, house compound butter Mahi Mahi served with vegetable risotto, walnut herb pesto, fresh heirlooms

served with vegetable risotto, walnut herb pesto, fresh heirlooms Chicken Primavera: Gerber Farms chicken breast, cremini mushrooms, seasonal summer squash, shallot, baby tomatoes, baby arugula, Midnight Moon goat cheese

DESSERT

Assorted Sweet Bites: Chef’s choice of assorted bites

Dudley’s on Short Corner of West Short & Market | Open Everyday

Chef Mark Richardson will be making additions to Dudley’s Restaurant Week Specials. Check back here for updates.

STARTERS (CHOOSE ONE)

Baby Green Salad: strawberries, fennel, ricotta salata, pistachio, aged balsamic

strawberries, fennel, ricotta salata, pistachio, aged balsamic Chilled Cucumber & Buttermilk Soup: spiced chili oil, mint, pickled local squash

spiced chili oil, mint, pickled local squash Watermelon & Tomato Salad: basil, red onion, feta, marcona almonds, red wine vinaigrette

ENTRÉES (CHOOSE ONE)

Grilled Berkshire Pork Chop: soft parmesan polenta, local hot peppers, brown butter crumb

soft parmesan polenta, local hot peppers, brown butter crumb Roasted Faroe Island Salmon: warm fingerling potato & bacon salad, pole beans, pickled peach

warm fingerling potato & bacon salad, pole beans, pickled peach Campanelle Pasta: summer vegetables, basil, parmesan, extra virgin olive oil

DESSERT

Staci’s Homestyle Cake changes daily

Honeywood

The Summit at Fritz Farm | Open Everyday at 11AM

Skip a course and have a drink: draft beer, cocktail, or wine

STARTER

Thunder and Lightening Salad: KY tomatoes, cucumbers, and candy onions with pearl couscous, basil oil, red shiso, crumbled feta, and marinated olives

ENTRÉES (CHOOSE ONE)

Pan-Fried Virginia Flounder: toasted pecan crumb crust, sweet corn and summer squash succotash, roasted pepper romesco

toasted pecan crumb crust, sweet corn and summer squash succotash, roasted pepper romesco Smoked Stonecross Farm Pork Loin Chop: cornbread dressing, olive oil braised Roma beans, and spicy peach chutney

DESSERT

James’ Amazing Lemon Tart With Blackberries

Jean Farris Winery & Bistro

Old Richmond Road | Advance Online Reservations Required

STARTERS (CHOOSE ONE)

Bruschetta: fresh-cut herbs and tomatoes, French bread (VGT) (GF optional)

fresh-cut herbs and tomatoes, French bread (VGT) (GF optional) Cheese Board: chutney, candied walnuts, house-made crackers (VGT) (GF optional)

ENTRÉE (CHOOSE ONE)

Grilled Portobello Mushroom: mushroom risotto, seasonal vegetable (GF)(VGN)

mushroom risotto, seasonal vegetable (GF)(VGN) Salmon served with mushroom risotto, seasonal vegetable (GF)

served with mushroom risotto, seasonal vegetable (GF) Pork: blackberry bourbon BBQ pork loin, Mamaw’s beans, greens, cornbread (GF)

blackberry bourbon BBQ pork loin, Mamaw’s beans, greens, cornbread (GF) Skirt Steak: chimichurri, loaded tater tots (GF)

DESSERT

Seasonal Cobbler served with vanilla ice cream

Lockbox at 21c Hotel West Main Street Open Wed – Sun

The Chef will be making additions to Lockbox Restaurant Week Specials. Check back for updates. Specials are created for one person. Ask that you not split/share … but doggie bags are always ok. STARTERS Lockbox Pimento Cheese: scratch biscuits & pickles ENTRÉES Roasted Half Chicken: fingerling potatoes, smoked bacon, wild ramps, pan gravy

fingerling potatoes, smoked bacon, wild ramps, pan gravy Wild Mushroom Farro Risotto: english peas, spring onion pesto, garlic breadcrumbs DESSERTS Heirloom Corn Cake: lemon curd, strawberry, white chocolate almonds

lemon curd, strawberry, white chocolate almonds Dark Chocolate Torte: peanut butter ice cream, salty caramel, candied peanuts

Palmers Fresh Grill Lakeside at Lexington Green | Open Wed – Sun

COURSE ONE (CHOOSE ONE) Truffled Sidewinder Fries: parmesan, smoked ketchup, béarnaise

parmesan, smoked ketchup, béarnaise Fried Green Tomato Caprese: pesto, balsamic glaze, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil COURSE TWO (CHOOSE ONE) Roasted Red Pepper Bisque: smoked gouda

smoked gouda House Salad: mixed greens, kalamata olives, cucumber, tomato, shaved parmesan, feta vinaigrette ENTRÉES (CHOOSE ONE) Champagne Chicken: whipped potato, seasoned vegetables, sautéed spinach, mozzarella, champagne mushroom cream

whipped potato, seasoned vegetables, sautéed spinach, mozzarella, champagne mushroom cream Shrimp & Grits: smoked gouda grits, andouille sausage, peppers, onions, creole cream sauce

smoked gouda grits, andouille sausage, peppers, onions, creole cream sauce Salmon Oscar: whipped potatoes, lump crab, wood grilled asparagus, sundried tomato beurre blanc DESSERTS (CHOOSE ONE) Bourbon & Salted Caramel Bread Pudding

Key Lime Pie

West Main Crafting Co. West Main Street | Open Tue – Sat Night

STARTERS (CHOOSE ONE) Big Eyed Tuna Poke: diced raw Big Eyed Tuna with edamame, chili, cucumber, sesame, and soy dressing

diced raw Big Eyed Tuna with edamame, chili, cucumber, sesame, and soy dressing Adobo: Filipino-inspired chicken wings sourced from Joyce Farms, soy-brined and deep-fried, with Cora Cora orange-Thai chili sauce, atchara, and sweet soy

Filipino-inspired chicken wings sourced from Joyce Farms, soy-brined and deep-fried, with Cora Cora orange-Thai chili sauce, atchara, and sweet soy Salad: KY Proud asparagus and tomato salad with Kenny’s Fromage Blanc, Thai basil, black garlic molasses, and sesame (vegetarian) ENTRÉES (CHOOSE ONE) Half Chicken: 1/2 chicken, pan-roasted with farm-fresh KY Proud vegetables, roasted local mushrooms, matsutake & black sorghum, and fingerling potatoes

1/2 chicken, pan-roasted with farm-fresh KY Proud vegetables, roasted local mushrooms, matsutake & black sorghum, and fingerling potatoes Hanger Steak: hanger steak served with truffle mashed potatoes, matsutake demi-glace, and local mushrooms



hanger steak served with truffle mashed potatoes, matsutake demi-glace, and local mushrooms Pan Noodles: stir fried soba noodles with fresh KY Proud vegetables and patis (vegetarian) DESSERT Warm Cinnamon Apple Cobbler: comforting seasonal cobbler served with house ice cream

$29 Special

Columbia Steak House

Corner of West 2nd & North Limestone | Open Everyday

STARTER

Diego Salad

ENTRÉES

Two Tenderloins of Beef Broiled to Your Order served in garlic butter, with choice of baked potato or Columbia’s steak fries

East End Tap and Table

East Main Street | Open Wed – Sun at 11AM

COURSE ONE

House Salad: 80 Acres Farms spring mix, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, pickled red onion and shredded carrots with house-made balsamic vinaigrette

COURSE TWO (CHOOSE ONE)

Vegetable Spring Rolls: shitake mushrooms, carrots, and cabbage w/ our signature spring roll sauce

shitake mushrooms, carrots, and cabbage w/ our signature spring roll sauce Buffalo Chicken Wontons: chicken, hot sauce, cream cheese w/ homemade bleu cheese dressing

ENTRÉE (CHOOSE ONE)

Thai Yellow Curry: chicken, onion, carrots, and potato

chicken, onion, carrots, and potato Thai Vegetable Red Curry: red and green pepper, carrots, cauliflower and zucchini

(Add Salmon for +$7)

red and green pepper, carrots, cauliflower and zucchini (Add Salmon for +$7) BBQ Spiced Pork Chop: grilled pork chop, Thai pepper BBQ, pomme puree, and charred carrots



DESSERT

Donut Bread Pudding With Coffee Ice Cream

Epping’s on Eastside

Corner of Walton & National Avenue | Open Tue – Sun

STARTERS (CHOOSE ONE)

Mixed Greens: radicchio, frisee, spinach, pomegranate, pickled golden beets, toasted sunflower seeds, grapefruit with miso vinaigrette

radicchio, frisee, spinach, pomegranate, pickled golden beets, toasted sunflower seeds, grapefruit with miso vinaigrette Yellow Tomato Gazpacho: tomatoes, cantaloupe, cucumbers, onion, olive oil, basil and mint

ENTRÉES (CHOOSE ONE)

Smoked Chicken Spring Rolls: Farmer Joe’s chicken, nouc cham, bibb lettuce, cilantro, mint and basil

Farmer Joe’s chicken, nouc cham, bibb lettuce, cilantro, mint and basil Charred Romanesco: mole poblano, cojita cheese, lime, pickled fresno, golden raisin, and sesame seed

mole poblano, cojita cheese, lime, pickled fresno, golden raisin, and sesame seed Glazed Heirloom Carrots: red chili honey citrus cashew cream, crispy pozole, and charred green onions

DESSERT

Chef’s Choice of assorted sweets

Le Deauville

Corner of Limestone & Second | Open Tue – Sat Night

STARTERS (CHOOSE ONE)

Heirloom Tomatoes with fresh mozzarella, basil and vinaigrette

with fresh mozzarella, basil and vinaigrette Pan Seared Jumbo Shrimps with avocado, fresh grapefruit, served on mix green salad

with avocado, fresh grapefruit, served on mix green salad Farm Pork Pâté with moutarde de dijon, french pickles

ENTRÉES (CHOOSE ONE)

Seared Salmon with sorrel sauce and seasonal vegetables

with sorrel sauce and seasonal vegetables Duck Leg Confit with dijon mustard and lyonnaise potatoes

with dijon mustard and lyonnaise potatoes Fresh Pasta of the Day

DESSERTS (CHOOSE ONE)

French Vanilla Crème Brûlée

Chocolate Mousse

Malone’s Hamburg/Lansdowne/Palomar | Open Everyday at 11AM Choose 3 of 4 courses and choose one item from each course APPETIZERS Signature Steak & Potato Soup

Vegetable Crab Roll: Crab, cucumber, carrot, avocado, red leaf lettuce, seaweed, sushi rice, sesame seeds

Crab, cucumber, carrot, avocado, red leaf lettuce, seaweed, sushi rice, sesame seeds Buffalo Shrimp: Crispy fried, creamy, cool blue cheese and ranch SALADS Lexingtonian: Crisp mixed greens, tomatoes, bacon; ranch

Crisp mixed greens, tomatoes, bacon; ranch Chopped Caesar: Romaine hearts, parmesan, seasoned croutons; bold Caesar dressing ENTRÉES Blackened Atlantic Salmon: A flaky fillet, seasoned with Cajun spices and seared in a hot cast-iron skillet, served over creamy corn Maque Choux; lemon butter sauce

A flaky fillet, seasoned with Cajun spices and seared in a hot cast-iron skillet, served over creamy corn Maque Choux; lemon butter sauce Twin Filets Forestiere: Grilled filet mignon medallions finished with roasted wild mushroom demi-glace; whipped potatoes

Grilled filet mignon medallions finished with roasted wild mushroom demi-glace; whipped potatoes Jamaican Jerked Pork Chop: Caribbean seasoned & grilled served over whipped potatoes; finished w/ jerk sauce & pineapple salsa Upgrade entrée selections for additional charge Aged Prime Center Cut NY Strip (14 oz.) Choice of classic side (+$15)

Choice of classic side The Randall Cobb Prime Bone-In Filet (12. oz) Choice of classic side (+$20) DESSERTS Blueberry & Lemon Twist Cake: Lemon filling and lemon cream cheese icing spread between three butter cake layers with lemon cream cheese icing, white chocolate curls around the side; topped with blueberry compote and whipped cream

Lemon filling and lemon cream cheese icing spread between three butter cake layers with lemon cream cheese icing, white chocolate curls around the side; topped with blueberry compote and whipped cream Strawberries & Amaretto Cream: Sweet, sliced amaretto strawberries over vanilla cream topped with whipped cream and toasted almonds Minglewood North Limestone | Open Wed – Sun Cocktail Option; TBA STARTERS (CHOOSE ONE) Caribbean Spiced Scallop and Pineapple Ceviche: house fried flour tortilla

house fried flour tortilla Grilled Mexican Street Corn: honey lime vinaigrette drizzle, queso fresca and cilantro ENTRÉES (CHOOSE ONE) Mojo Jerk Chicken Tostada: fresh tomato, avocado, pickled onion and crispy chick peas, lime crema

fresh tomato, avocado, pickled onion and crispy chick peas, lime crema Grilled Sweet Potato Flatbread: ancho and roasted tomato sauce, cojita cheese, roasted tomatillo, onion, green pepper and tangy watermelon radish

ancho and roasted tomato sauce, cojita cheese, roasted tomatillo, onion, green pepper and tangy watermelon radish Fried Catfish: spicy cucumber salad, fresh basil, lime dressed carrot in an orange and pineapple fish stock over fried rice DESSERT Cinnamon Donuts: Mezcal blueberries, coffee whip, and spiced Mexican chocolate dipped strawberries OBC Kitchen Lansdowne on Tates Creek | Open Daily STARTERS (CHOOSE ONE) Crispy Fried Oysters: horseradish slaw, roasted poblano tartar sauce, pickled peruvian peppers

horseradish slaw, roasted poblano tartar sauce, pickled peruvian peppers Summertime Caprese Salad: local heirloom tomatoes, fresh mozzarella sherry vinaigrette, balsamic reduction; fresh basil

local heirloom tomatoes, fresh mozzarella sherry vinaigrette, balsamic reduction; fresh basil Pimento Cheese: house made with Kentucky cheddar and sweet pimentos, house pickles; ciabatta crisps

house made with Kentucky cheddar and sweet pimentos, house pickles; ciabatta crisps Kale & Quinoa Salad: golden raisins, gala apples, sunflower seeds, white cheddar, red onion; cider honey vinaigrette ENTRÉES (CHOOSE ONE) Parmesan Crusted Chicken Breast: “Milanese”-style chicken cutlet, arugula, heirloom tomatoes; lemon-caper vinaigrette

“Milanese”-style chicken cutlet, arugula, heirloom tomatoes; lemon-caper vinaigrette Shrimp & Grits: smoked shrimp, andouille sausage, applewood smoked bacon, cheese grits, creole sauce

smoked shrimp, andouille sausage, applewood smoked bacon, cheese grits, creole sauce Ginger-Shoyu Braised Pork Belly: simmered brown beans, wilted baby greens, pickled red onions DESSERTS (CHOOSE ONE) Banana Pudding Cheesecake: creamy southern cheesecake, salted caramel, wafer cookie crust vanilla whipped cream

creamy southern cheesecake, salted caramel, wafer cookie crust vanilla whipped cream Key Lime Tart: graham cracker crust, lightly sweetened key lime custard; whipped cream Old Vine Bistro Old Vine | Open Tue – Sat at 4PM STARTER Crunchy Asian Salad: spring mix with crispy wanton strips, julienne red peppers, scallions and lychee fruit with a honey toasted sesame dressing

spring mix with crispy wanton strips, julienne red peppers, scallions and lychee fruit with a honey toasted sesame dressing Crab Cake Egg Roll: hoisin ginger aioli, micro green salad with lemon vinaigrette

hoisin ginger aioli, micro green salad with lemon vinaigrette Whipped Feta: raspberries, red pepper spiked honey, grilled pita ENTRÉE Sous Vide Pork Chops: berkshire pork, sous vide, pan seared, soy Ale-8 ginger glazed pork chops with Asian couscous and grilled bok choy

berkshire pork, sous vide, pan seared, soy Ale-8 ginger glazed pork chops with Asian couscous and grilled bok choy Chickpea Tacos*: crispy chickpeas, pico de gallo, shaved romaine, pickled red onions, cashew lime sauce with spanish style rice and a cucumber red onion salad – vegan friendly

crispy chickpeas, pico de gallo, shaved romaine, pickled red onions, cashew lime sauce with spanish style rice and a cucumber red onion salad – vegan friendly Red Wine Braised Short Ribs: herbed mashed potatoes, honey bourbon glazed carrots DESSERT Kentucky Honey Sea Salt Pie: old vine exclusive pie made by Sweetie Pie of Georgetown KY can be found on Facebook or by contacting us

old vine exclusive pie made by Sweetie Pie of Georgetown KY can be found on Facebook or by contacting us Lemon Berry Cupcake*: vegan friendly

vegan friendly Chocolate Cake: raspberry compote

Postmaster’s Pub West Short Street | Open Thurs – Sun

STARTER

Bacon Wrapped Jumbo Asparagus served with herbed goat cheese

ENTRÉE

Halibut Confit coriander and saffron couscous and chermoula

DESSERT

Poppyseed Lemon Cake with french buttercream

School Corner of Short & Upper Street | Open Everyday

STARTER Salmon Sashimi with miso-marinated cream cheese, slow-cooked duck breast, and apple compote ENTRÉES (CHOOSE ONE) Soft Shell Crab Burger with Spiced Fries: tempura soft shell crab, kale, onion, teriyaki mayo, and garlic chili

tempura soft shell crab, kale, onion, teriyaki mayo, and garlic chili Fried Chicken Japanese Style, Sides with Shio Cabbage and Blue Cheese Potato Salad: chicken breast marinated in umami sauce, cabbage mixed with salted kelp, house-made salt dressing, and sesame oil DESSERT Ginger Milkshake

The Thirsty Fox at Zim’s Cafe West Main Street | Open Daily

STARTER

Kentucky Heirloom Tomato Caprese: bocconcini of fresh mozzarella, basil pistou, local lettuces

ENTRÉE

Low and Slow Roast Prime Rib of Beef From Stonecross Farm: roast garlic crushed Yukon potatoes, local green beans, horseradish cream

DESSERT

Peach Cobbler with chantilly cream

Zen Sushi & Sake Beaumont Centre | Open Everyday at 4PM

SETS ARE TRADITIONAL MULTI-COURSE JAPANESE DINNERS – CHOOSE ONE SET Kaiseki Set #1

kani & cucumber salad

broccoli with roasted sesame dressing

rock shrimp tempura

garlic oil seared albacore tuna

salmon sashimi

hamachi nigiri

tuna nigiri

Volcano Roll – spicy tuna · cream cheese · spicy crab · tempura fried

Incredible Roll – tempura shrimp · spicy crab · avocado

kani & cucumber salad broccoli with roasted sesame dressing rock shrimp tempura garlic oil seared albacore tuna salmon sashimi hamachi nigiri tuna nigiri Volcano Roll – spicy tuna · cream cheese · spicy crab · tempura fried Incredible Roll – tempura shrimp · spicy crab · avocado Kaiseki Set #2

kani & cucumber salad

broccoli with roasted sesame dressing

miso soup with homemade fried tofu

gyoza

rock shrimp tempura

bourbon chicken

pan-seared scottish salmon

Volcano Roll – spicy tuna · cream cheese · spicy crab · tempura fried

Incredible Roll – tempura shrimp · spicy crab · avocado

Zim’s Cafe West Main Street | Open Everyday

STARTER Kentucky Heirloom Tomato Caprese: bocconcini of fresh mozzarella, basil pistou, local lettuces ENTRÉE Low and Slow Roast Prime Rib of Beef From Stonecross Farm: roast garlic crushed Yukon potatoes, local green beans, horseradish cream DESSERT Peach Cobbler with chantilly cream

$19 Special Charlie Brown’s Restaurant Euclid Avenue | Open Everyday at 11AM STARTERS (CHOOSE ONE) Your Choice of One Appetizer: Hot Pepper Cheese, Stuffed Jalapenos, Caribbean Jerk strips and More

ENTRÉES (CHOOSE ONE) Your Choice of One Entrée: Philly Prime Rib Sandwich, Al’s Tuna Patty Melt, Cajun Chicken Sandwich, Grilled or Blackened Tuna Salad or Grilled or Blackened Chicken Caesar Salad

DESSERT Choose Any Dessert

Columbia Steak House

Corner of West 2nd & North Limestone | Open Everyday

STARTER

Diego Salad

ENTRÉES

One Tenderloin of Beef Broiled to Your Order served in garlic butter, with choice of baked potato or Columbia’s steak fries

DESSERT

Blackberry Cobbler

Drake’s

Hamburg/Lansdowne/Nicholasville| Open Everyday at 11AM

STARTER

BLT Salad: Smoky bacon with fresh Roma tomatoes, crisp chopped greens & cool ranch dressing

ENTRÉE

Yardbird Chicken Sammies: Three crispy hand-breaded chicken cutlets with creamy brie, blueberry-bacon jam & citrus spring mix on butter-toasted mini buns; choice of one side

DESSERT

New York Style Cheesecake: Creamy cheesecake with a graham cracker crust, chocolate & caramel drizzle

J. Render’s Southern Table & Bar

Beaumont Centre Circle | Open Mon – Sat at 11AM

STARTERS (CHOOSE ONE)

Smoked Cheddar Bacon Fries: golden fries with grated smoked cheddar, bacon, green onions and ranch dressing

golden fries with grated smoked cheddar, bacon, green onions and ranch dressing BBQ Nachos: hickory smoked pulled pork, pulled chicken or brisket, tortilla chips, sweet BBQ, queso cheese sauce, grated cheddar cheese and green onions

hickory smoked pulled pork, pulled chicken or brisket, tortilla chips, sweet BBQ, queso cheese sauce, grated cheddar cheese and green onions Smoked Buffalo Chicken Dip: rich & creamy dip, chicken breast, smoked cheddar, cream cheese, buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles served with tortilla chips

ENTRÉES (CHOOSE ONE)

1 Meat Platter: choose either pulled pork, pulled chicken, beef brisket, Purnell’s Ky Proud smoked sausage, quarter chicken, 3 baby back ribs and/or grilled shrimp with choice of 2 sides* & sweet jalapeno cornbread

choose either pulled pork, pulled chicken, beef brisket, Purnell’s Ky Proud smoked sausage, quarter chicken, 3 baby back ribs and/or grilled shrimp with choice of 2 sides* & sweet jalapeno cornbread Smoked Chicken Salad: mixed greens with smoked chicken tossed in Maker’s Mark Bourbon BBQ sauce, cheese, sour cream, Kim’s pico de gallo, avocado

mixed greens with smoked chicken tossed in Maker’s Mark Bourbon BBQ sauce, cheese, sour cream, Kim’s pico de gallo, avocado Veggie Platter: choose (4) four sides*, honey & chili glazed brussels sprouts, smoked mac & cheese w/chipotle bacon topping, sweet, molasses baked beans, creamy coleslaw, J. Render’s potato salad, collard greens, southern style green beans, mashed potatoes & gravy, local – sweet jalapeno cornbread (made with Weisenberger mill yellow cornmeal), house-seasoned french fries

choose (4) four sides*, honey & chili glazed brussels sprouts, smoked mac & cheese w/chipotle bacon topping, sweet, molasses baked beans, creamy coleslaw, J. Render’s potato salad, collard greens, southern style green beans, mashed potatoes & gravy, local – sweet jalapeno cornbread (made with Weisenberger mill yellow cornmeal), house-seasoned french fries Fried Pork Chop Platter: southern fried pork chop with choice of 2 sides* & sweet jalapeno cornbread

Pasta Garage Italian Café Delaware Avenue off Winchester Road | Open Everyday at 11AM

ENTRÉE (Served with Two Fountain Drinks)

Bruschetta: balsamic, garlic and fresh basil marinated tomatoes on toasted bread with pesto & grated parmesan cheese



balsamic, garlic and fresh basil marinated tomatoes on toasted bread with pesto & grated parmesan cheese Chicken Genovese Alfredo: spaghetti with onion, leaf spinach, & zucchini in a spiced alfredo topped with panko fried chicken pesto Genovese, mozzarella and a balsamic reduction drizzle

Ramsey’s Diners Andover/Harrodsburg Road/Tates Creek Center/West Zandale | Open Everyday at 11AM

ENTRÉE Ramsey’s BBQ Baby Back Ribs with Oren’s baked beans and your choice of two corn daze fresh local veggies

with Oren’s baked beans and your choice of two corn daze fresh local veggies Corn Daze Fresh Local Veggies (CHOOSE TWO): corn on the cob · creamed corn · fried corn · parmesan deep-fried corn on the cob · marinated cucumbers, onions, and tomatoes· sliced tomatoes with cottage cheese · okra, corn, and tomatoes · fried-green tomatoes

Sav’s Restaurant & Gourmet Ice Cream East Main Street | Open Tue – Sun at 11AM

STARTER Side Salad: romaine lettuce, tomato, and cucumber with a house-made tangy vinaigrette salad dressing ENTRÉE Lamb Liver Bowl: a savory, flavorful-but not spicy-lamb liver stew with vegetables, served with white or brown rice DESSERT Scoop of Gourmet Ice Cream or Sorbet

$2 of every special served benefits 7 premiere arts organizations:

Carnegie Center

Central KY Youth Orchestra

Lexington Art League

Lexington Children’s Theater

Lexington Philharmonic

Living Arts and Science Center

Ace’s official guide to Lexington Restaurant Week 2021 also appears on page 18-23 of the July 2021 print edition of ace magazine.



