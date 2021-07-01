Ace’s Official Guide to Lexington Restaurant Week 2021

Lexington Restaurant Week 2021 kicks off on Thursday, July 22 and continues through Saturday, August 1. For 11 days, some of the best independent restaurants in the Bluegrass offer special multi-course for $39, $29, and $19.
$39 Special
Azur
Beaumont Centre Circle | Open Everyday
STARTERS (CHOOSE ONE)
- Quinoa and Chick Pea Falafel Fritters with garden cucumber salad and a creamy Lebanese style garlic dipping sauce
- Farmer Rob’s KY Heirloom Tomatoes with charred corn, lime and cotija cheese salad (elote) topped with chipotle dusted cornbread croutons
- AZUR Signature Lobster Crepes with tropical guava sauce and local pea shoots
ENTRÉES (CHOOSE ONE)
- Cheese Ravioli in Mushroom Broth: wild mushroom broth with butter and rosemary, three cheese ravioli, and sauteed mushrooms, peas and garlic
- Flat Iron Surf and Turf: ancho chili-cuban coffee dusted and grilled over creamy roasted garlic-apricot polenta with chimichurri grilled shrimp, caramelized sweet peppers and Vidalia onions
- Bourbon Fried Chicken served over bourbon mashed potatoes with southern pole beans and cream gravy
DESSERTS (CHOOSE ONE)
- Strawberry-pretzel Cobbler topped with toasted coconut-pineapple ice cream
- S’mores Bread Pudding with salted caramel drizzle, vanilla ice cream and graham cracker crumble
The Blue Heron Steakhouse
Jefferson Street | Open Mon – Sat Night
STARTER
- Side Salad served with tomatoes, radishes, carrots & sunflower seeds
ENTRÉES (CHOOSE ONE)
- Charbroiled Top Sirloin served with roasted asparagus, Yukon golds, herb butter & local mushrooms
- Pan-Seared Salmon served with roasted fennel couscous salad, grilled greens & a charred tomato vinaigrette
- Herb Roasted Chicken Breast served with fried redskin potatoes, asparagus & a red pepper veloute
DESSERT
- Pound Cake with mixed berries and chantilly cream
Carson’s Food & Drink
East Main Street | Open Everyday
STARTER
- House Salad: Carson’s chopped wedge salad topped with bacon, red onion, cucumber, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes with choice of dressing or carsona caesar salad with house made caesar dressing shaved parmesan and house made truffle croutons
ENTRÉES (CHOOSE ONE)
- Filet Medallion: two 4 oz. medallions grilled and served on Yukon Gold garlic mashed potatoes with rosemary demi-glace, asparagus, béarnaise, garnished with micro greens and an edible orchid
- Grilled Salmon Oscar Style served on Yukon Gold garlic mashed potatoes and asparagus, topped with béarnaise and truffle buttered crab
DESSERT
- Banana Bourbon Bread Pudding or Ice Cream Martini with seasonal berries
Cole’s 735 Main
Corner of East Main & North Ashland | Open Mon – Sat Night
FIRST COURSE (CHOOSE ONE)
- Lobster Bisque: sherry crème fraiche, chives
- Warm Brussels and House Bacon: shaved brussels sprouts, carrots, red onion, and Napa cabbage finished with gorgonzola, balsamic drizzle, toasted hazelnuts, pumpkin seed oil
- Summer Tomato Salad: buffalo mozzarella, basil vinaigrette, and balsamic drizzle
- Baby Arugula and Fruit Salad: seasonal fruit, goat cheese, toasted almonds, and blueberry balsamic vinaigrette
SECOND COURSE (CHOOSE ONE)
- Ham and Cheese Board: Marksbury house-cured smoked ham, chef’s cheese selection, Kenny’s white cheddar, fig jam, whole-grain mustard, house pickled vegetables, crostini
- Spanakopita: spinach and feta ‘soufflé’ wrapped in phyllo, caramelized shallot cream
- Chicken and Duck Liver Pâté: Farmer Joe’s chicken and duck liver pâté, capped with cognac butter, crositini
ENTRÉES (CHOOSE ONE)
- Petite Filet served with fingerling potatoes, caramelized onions, asparagus, bourbon crème, house compound butter
- Mahi Mahi served with vegetable risotto, walnut herb pesto, fresh heirlooms
- Chicken Primavera: Gerber Farms chicken breast, cremini mushrooms, seasonal summer squash, shallot, baby tomatoes, baby arugula, Midnight Moon goat cheese
DESSERT
- Assorted Sweet Bites: Chef’s choice of assorted bites
Dudley’s on Short
Corner of West Short & Market | Open Everyday
Chef Mark Richardson will be making additions to Dudley’s Restaurant Week Specials. Check back here for updates.
STARTERS (CHOOSE ONE)
- Baby Green Salad: strawberries, fennel, ricotta salata, pistachio, aged balsamic
- Chilled Cucumber & Buttermilk Soup: spiced chili oil, mint, pickled local squash
- Watermelon & Tomato Salad: basil, red onion, feta, marcona almonds, red wine vinaigrette
ENTRÉES (CHOOSE ONE)
- Grilled Berkshire Pork Chop: soft parmesan polenta, local hot peppers, brown butter crumb
- Roasted Faroe Island Salmon: warm fingerling potato & bacon salad, pole beans, pickled peach
- Campanelle Pasta: summer vegetables, basil, parmesan, extra virgin olive oil
DESSERT
- Staci’s Homestyle Cake changes daily
Honeywood
The Summit at Fritz Farm | Open Everyday at 11AM
Skip a course and have a drink: draft beer, cocktail, or wine
STARTER
- Thunder and Lightening Salad: KY tomatoes, cucumbers, and candy onions with pearl couscous, basil oil, red shiso, crumbled feta, and marinated olives
ENTRÉES (CHOOSE ONE)
- Pan-Fried Virginia Flounder: toasted pecan crumb crust, sweet corn and summer squash succotash, roasted pepper romesco
- Smoked Stonecross Farm Pork Loin Chop: cornbread dressing, olive oil braised Roma beans, and spicy peach chutney
DESSERT
- James’ Amazing Lemon Tart With Blackberries
Jean Farris Winery & Bistro
Old Richmond Road | Advance Online Reservations Required
STARTERS (CHOOSE ONE)
- Bruschetta: fresh-cut herbs and tomatoes, French bread (VGT) (GF optional)
- Cheese Board: chutney, candied walnuts, house-made crackers (VGT) (GF optional)
ENTRÉE (CHOOSE ONE)
- Grilled Portobello Mushroom: mushroom risotto, seasonal vegetable (GF)(VGN)
- Salmon served with mushroom risotto, seasonal vegetable (GF)
- Pork: blackberry bourbon BBQ pork loin, Mamaw’s beans, greens, cornbread (GF)
- Skirt Steak: chimichurri, loaded tater tots (GF)
DESSERT
Seasonal Cobbler served with vanilla ice cream
Lockbox at 21c Hotel
West Main Street Open Wed – Sun
The Chef will be making additions to Lockbox Restaurant Week Specials. Check back for updates. Specials are created for one person. Ask that you not split/share … but doggie bags are always ok.
STARTERS
- Lockbox Pimento Cheese: scratch biscuits & pickles
ENTRÉES
- Roasted Half Chicken: fingerling potatoes, smoked bacon, wild ramps, pan gravy
- Wild Mushroom Farro Risotto: english peas, spring onion pesto, garlic breadcrumbs
DESSERTS
- Heirloom Corn Cake: lemon curd, strawberry, white chocolate almonds
- Dark Chocolate Torte: peanut butter ice cream, salty caramel, candied peanuts
Palmers Fresh Grill
Lakeside at Lexington Green | Open Wed – Sun
COURSE ONE (CHOOSE ONE)
- Truffled Sidewinder Fries: parmesan, smoked ketchup, béarnaise
- Fried Green Tomato Caprese: pesto, balsamic glaze, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil
COURSE TWO (CHOOSE ONE)
- Roasted Red Pepper Bisque: smoked gouda
- House Salad: mixed greens, kalamata olives, cucumber, tomato, shaved parmesan, feta vinaigrette
ENTRÉES (CHOOSE ONE)
- Champagne Chicken: whipped potato, seasoned vegetables, sautéed spinach, mozzarella, champagne mushroom cream
- Shrimp & Grits: smoked gouda grits, andouille sausage, peppers, onions, creole cream sauce
- Salmon Oscar: whipped potatoes, lump crab, wood grilled asparagus, sundried tomato beurre blanc
DESSERTS (CHOOSE ONE)
- Bourbon & Salted Caramel Bread Pudding
- Key Lime Pie
West Main Crafting Co.
West Main Street | Open Tue – Sat Night
STARTERS (CHOOSE ONE)
- Big Eyed Tuna Poke: diced raw Big Eyed Tuna with edamame, chili, cucumber, sesame, and soy dressing
- Adobo: Filipino-inspired chicken wings sourced from Joyce Farms, soy-brined and deep-fried, with Cora Cora orange-Thai chili sauce, atchara, and sweet soy
- Salad: KY Proud asparagus and tomato salad with Kenny’s Fromage Blanc, Thai basil, black garlic molasses, and sesame (vegetarian)
ENTRÉES (CHOOSE ONE)
- Half Chicken: 1/2 chicken, pan-roasted with farm-fresh KY Proud vegetables, roasted local mushrooms, matsutake & black sorghum, and fingerling potatoes
- Hanger Steak: hanger steak served with truffle mashed potatoes, matsutake demi-glace, and local mushrooms
- Pan Noodles: stir fried soba noodles with fresh KY Proud vegetables and patis (vegetarian)
DESSERT
- Warm Cinnamon Apple Cobbler: comforting seasonal cobbler served with house ice cream
$29 Special
Columbia Steak House
Corner of West 2nd & North Limestone | Open Everyday
STARTER
Diego Salad
ENTRÉES
Two Tenderloins of Beef Broiled to Your Order served in garlic butter, with choice of baked potato or Columbia’s steak fries
East End Tap and Table
East Main Street | Open Wed – Sun at 11AM
COURSE ONE
- House Salad: 80 Acres Farms spring mix, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, pickled red onion and shredded carrots with house-made balsamic vinaigrette
COURSE TWO (CHOOSE ONE)
- Vegetable Spring Rolls: shitake mushrooms, carrots, and cabbage w/ our signature spring roll sauce
- Buffalo Chicken Wontons: chicken, hot sauce, cream cheese w/ homemade bleu cheese dressing
ENTRÉE (CHOOSE ONE)
- Thai Yellow Curry: chicken, onion, carrots, and potato
- Thai Vegetable Red Curry: red and green pepper, carrots, cauliflower and zucchini
(Add Salmon for +$7)
- BBQ Spiced Pork Chop: grilled pork chop, Thai pepper BBQ, pomme puree, and charred carrots
DESSERT
- Donut Bread Pudding With Coffee Ice Cream
Epping’s on Eastside
Corner of Walton & National Avenue | Open Tue – Sun
STARTERS (CHOOSE ONE)
- Mixed Greens: radicchio, frisee, spinach, pomegranate, pickled golden beets, toasted sunflower seeds, grapefruit with miso vinaigrette
- Yellow Tomato Gazpacho: tomatoes, cantaloupe, cucumbers, onion, olive oil, basil and mint
ENTRÉES (CHOOSE ONE)
- Smoked Chicken Spring Rolls: Farmer Joe’s chicken, nouc cham, bibb lettuce, cilantro, mint and basil
- Charred Romanesco: mole poblano, cojita cheese, lime, pickled fresno, golden raisin, and sesame seed
- Glazed Heirloom Carrots: red chili honey citrus cashew cream, crispy pozole, and charred green onions
DESSERT
- Chef’s Choice of assorted sweets
Le Deauville
Corner of Limestone & Second | Open Tue – Sat Night
STARTERS (CHOOSE ONE)
- Heirloom Tomatoes with fresh mozzarella, basil and vinaigrette
- Pan Seared Jumbo Shrimps with avocado, fresh grapefruit, served on mix green salad
- Farm Pork Pâté with moutarde de dijon, french pickles
ENTRÉES (CHOOSE ONE)
- Seared Salmon with sorrel sauce and seasonal vegetables
- Duck Leg Confit with dijon mustard and lyonnaise potatoes
- Fresh Pasta of the Day
DESSERTS (CHOOSE ONE)
- French Vanilla Crème Brûlée
- Chocolate Mousse
Malone’s
Hamburg/Lansdowne/Palomar | Open Everyday at 11AM
Choose 3 of 4 courses and choose one item from each course
APPETIZERS
- Signature Steak & Potato Soup
- Vegetable Crab Roll: Crab, cucumber, carrot, avocado, red leaf lettuce, seaweed, sushi rice, sesame seeds
- Buffalo Shrimp: Crispy fried, creamy, cool blue cheese and ranch
SALADS
- Lexingtonian: Crisp mixed greens, tomatoes, bacon; ranch
- Chopped Caesar: Romaine hearts, parmesan, seasoned croutons; bold Caesar dressing
ENTRÉES
- Blackened Atlantic Salmon: A flaky fillet, seasoned with Cajun spices and seared in a hot cast-iron skillet, served over creamy corn Maque Choux; lemon butter sauce
- Twin Filets Forestiere: Grilled filet mignon medallions finished with roasted wild mushroom demi-glace; whipped potatoes
- Jamaican Jerked Pork Chop: Caribbean seasoned & grilled served over whipped potatoes; finished w/ jerk sauce & pineapple salsa
Upgrade entrée selections for additional charge
- Aged Prime Center Cut NY Strip (14 oz.) Choice of classic side (+$15)
- The Randall Cobb Prime Bone-In Filet (12. oz) Choice of classic side (+$20)
DESSERTS
- Blueberry & Lemon Twist Cake: Lemon filling and lemon cream cheese icing spread between three butter cake layers with lemon cream cheese icing, white chocolate curls around the side; topped with blueberry compote and whipped cream
- Strawberries & Amaretto Cream: Sweet, sliced amaretto strawberries over vanilla cream topped with whipped cream and toasted almonds
Minglewood
North Limestone | Open Wed – Sun
Cocktail Option; TBA
STARTERS (CHOOSE ONE)
- Caribbean Spiced Scallop and Pineapple Ceviche: house fried flour tortilla
- Grilled Mexican Street Corn: honey lime vinaigrette drizzle, queso fresca and cilantro
ENTRÉES (CHOOSE ONE)
- Mojo Jerk Chicken Tostada: fresh tomato, avocado, pickled onion and crispy chick peas, lime crema
- Grilled Sweet Potato Flatbread: ancho and roasted tomato sauce, cojita cheese, roasted tomatillo, onion, green pepper and tangy watermelon radish
- Fried Catfish: spicy cucumber salad, fresh basil, lime dressed carrot in an orange and pineapple fish stock over fried rice
DESSERT
- Cinnamon Donuts: Mezcal blueberries, coffee whip, and spiced Mexican chocolate dipped strawberries
OBC Kitchen
Lansdowne on Tates Creek | Open Daily
STARTERS (CHOOSE ONE)
- Crispy Fried Oysters: horseradish slaw, roasted poblano tartar sauce, pickled peruvian peppers
- Summertime Caprese Salad: local heirloom tomatoes, fresh mozzarella sherry vinaigrette, balsamic reduction; fresh basil
- Pimento Cheese: house made with Kentucky cheddar and sweet pimentos, house pickles; ciabatta crisps
- Kale & Quinoa Salad: golden raisins, gala apples, sunflower seeds, white cheddar, red onion; cider honey vinaigrette
ENTRÉES (CHOOSE ONE)
- Parmesan Crusted Chicken Breast: “Milanese”-style chicken cutlet, arugula, heirloom tomatoes; lemon-caper vinaigrette
- Shrimp & Grits: smoked shrimp, andouille sausage, applewood smoked bacon, cheese grits, creole sauce
- Ginger-Shoyu Braised Pork Belly: simmered brown beans, wilted baby greens, pickled red onions
DESSERTS (CHOOSE ONE)
- Banana Pudding Cheesecake: creamy southern cheesecake, salted caramel, wafer cookie crust vanilla whipped cream
- Key Lime Tart: graham cracker crust, lightly sweetened key lime custard; whipped cream
Old Vine Bistro
Old Vine | Open Tue – Sat at 4PM
STARTER
- Crunchy Asian Salad: spring mix with crispy wanton strips, julienne red peppers, scallions and lychee fruit with a honey toasted sesame dressing
- Crab Cake Egg Roll: hoisin ginger aioli, micro green salad with lemon vinaigrette
- Whipped Feta: raspberries, red pepper spiked honey, grilled pita
ENTRÉE
- Sous Vide Pork Chops: berkshire pork, sous vide, pan seared, soy Ale-8 ginger glazed pork chops with Asian couscous and grilled bok choy
- Chickpea Tacos*: crispy chickpeas, pico de gallo, shaved romaine, pickled red onions, cashew lime sauce with spanish style rice and a cucumber red onion salad – vegan friendly
- Red Wine Braised Short Ribs: herbed mashed potatoes, honey bourbon glazed carrots
DESSERT
- Kentucky Honey Sea Salt Pie: old vine exclusive pie made by Sweetie Pie of Georgetown KY can be found on Facebook or by contacting us
- Lemon Berry Cupcake*: vegan friendly
- Chocolate Cake: raspberry compote
Postmaster’s Pub
West Short Street | Open Thurs – Sun
STARTER
- Bacon Wrapped Jumbo Asparagus served with herbed goat cheese
ENTRÉE
- Halibut Confit coriander and saffron couscous and chermoula
DESSERT
- Poppyseed Lemon Cake with french buttercream
School
Corner of Short & Upper Street | Open Everyday
STARTER
- Salmon Sashimi with miso-marinated cream cheese, slow-cooked duck breast, and apple compote
ENTRÉES (CHOOSE ONE)
- Soft Shell Crab Burger with Spiced Fries: tempura soft shell crab, kale, onion, teriyaki mayo, and garlic chili
- Fried Chicken Japanese Style, Sides with Shio Cabbage and Blue Cheese Potato Salad: chicken breast marinated in umami sauce, cabbage mixed with salted kelp, house-made salt dressing, and sesame oil
DESSERT
- Ginger Milkshake
The Thirsty Fox at Zim’s Cafe
West Main Street | Open Daily
STARTER
- Kentucky Heirloom Tomato Caprese: bocconcini of fresh mozzarella, basil pistou, local lettuces
ENTRÉE
- Low and Slow Roast Prime Rib of Beef From Stonecross Farm: roast garlic crushed Yukon potatoes, local green beans, horseradish cream
DESSERT
- Peach Cobbler with chantilly cream
Zen Sushi & Sake
Beaumont Centre | Open Everyday at 4PM
SETS ARE TRADITIONAL MULTI-COURSE JAPANESE DINNERS – CHOOSE ONE SET
- Kaiseki Set #1
kani & cucumber salad
broccoli with roasted sesame dressing
rock shrimp tempura
garlic oil seared albacore tuna
salmon sashimi
hamachi nigiri
tuna nigiri
Volcano Roll – spicy tuna · cream cheese · spicy crab · tempura fried
Incredible Roll – tempura shrimp · spicy crab · avocado
- Kaiseki Set #2
kani & cucumber salad
broccoli with roasted sesame dressing
miso soup with homemade fried tofu
gyoza
rock shrimp tempura
bourbon chicken
pan-seared scottish salmon
Volcano Roll – spicy tuna · cream cheese · spicy crab · tempura fried
Incredible Roll – tempura shrimp · spicy crab · avocado
Zim’s Cafe
West Main Street | Open Everyday
STARTER
- Kentucky Heirloom Tomato Caprese: bocconcini of fresh mozzarella, basil pistou, local lettuces
ENTRÉE
- Low and Slow Roast Prime Rib of Beef From Stonecross Farm: roast garlic crushed Yukon potatoes, local green beans, horseradish cream
DESSERT
- Peach Cobbler with chantilly cream
$19 Special
Charlie Brown’s Restaurant
Euclid Avenue | Open Everyday at 11AM
STARTERS (CHOOSE ONE)
- Your Choice of One Appetizer: Hot Pepper Cheese, Stuffed Jalapenos, Caribbean Jerk strips and More
ENTRÉES (CHOOSE ONE)
- Your Choice of One Entrée: Philly Prime Rib Sandwich, Al’s Tuna Patty Melt, Cajun Chicken Sandwich, Grilled or Blackened Tuna Salad or Grilled or Blackened Chicken Caesar Salad
DESSERT
- Choose Any Dessert
Columbia Steak House
Corner of West 2nd & North Limestone | Open Everyday
STARTER
- Diego Salad
ENTRÉES
- One Tenderloin of Beef Broiled to Your Order served in garlic butter, with choice of baked potato or Columbia’s steak fries
DESSERT
- Blackberry Cobbler
Drake’s
Hamburg/Lansdowne/Nicholasville| Open Everyday at 11AM
STARTER
- BLT Salad: Smoky bacon with fresh Roma tomatoes, crisp chopped greens & cool ranch dressing
ENTRÉE
- Yardbird Chicken Sammies: Three crispy hand-breaded chicken cutlets with creamy brie, blueberry-bacon jam & citrus spring mix on butter-toasted mini buns; choice of one side
DESSERT
- New York Style Cheesecake: Creamy cheesecake with a graham cracker crust, chocolate & caramel drizzle
J. Render’s Southern Table & Bar
Beaumont Centre Circle | Open Mon – Sat at 11AM
STARTERS (CHOOSE ONE)
- Smoked Cheddar Bacon Fries: golden fries with grated smoked cheddar, bacon, green onions and ranch dressing
- BBQ Nachos: hickory smoked pulled pork, pulled chicken or brisket, tortilla chips, sweet BBQ, queso cheese sauce, grated cheddar cheese and green onions
- Smoked Buffalo Chicken Dip: rich & creamy dip, chicken breast, smoked cheddar, cream cheese, buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles served with tortilla chips
ENTRÉES (CHOOSE ONE)
- 1 Meat Platter: choose either pulled pork, pulled chicken, beef brisket, Purnell’s Ky Proud smoked sausage, quarter chicken, 3 baby back ribs and/or grilled shrimp with choice of 2 sides* & sweet jalapeno cornbread
- Smoked Chicken Salad: mixed greens with smoked chicken tossed in Maker’s Mark Bourbon BBQ sauce, cheese, sour cream, Kim’s pico de gallo, avocado
- Veggie Platter: choose (4) four sides*, honey & chili glazed brussels sprouts, smoked mac & cheese w/chipotle bacon topping, sweet, molasses baked beans, creamy coleslaw, J. Render’s potato salad, collard greens, southern style green beans, mashed potatoes & gravy, local – sweet jalapeno cornbread (made with Weisenberger mill yellow cornmeal), house-seasoned french fries
- Fried Pork Chop Platter: southern fried pork chop with choice of 2 sides* & sweet jalapeno cornbread
Pasta Garage Italian Café
Delaware Avenue off Winchester Road | Open Everyday at 11AM
ENTRÉE (Served with Two Fountain Drinks)
- Bruschetta: balsamic, garlic and fresh basil marinated tomatoes on toasted bread with pesto & grated parmesan cheese
- Chicken Genovese Alfredo: spaghetti with onion, leaf spinach, & zucchini in a spiced alfredo topped with panko fried chicken pesto Genovese, mozzarella and a balsamic reduction drizzle
Ramsey’s Diners
Andover/Harrodsburg Road/Tates Creek Center/West Zandale | Open Everyday at 11AM
ENTRÉE
- Ramsey’s BBQ Baby Back Ribs with Oren’s baked beans and your choice of two corn daze fresh local veggies
- Corn Daze Fresh Local Veggies (CHOOSE TWO): corn on the cob · creamed corn · fried corn · parmesan deep-fried corn on the cob · marinated cucumbers, onions, and tomatoes· sliced tomatoes with cottage cheese · okra, corn, and tomatoes · fried-green tomatoes
Sav’s Restaurant & Gourmet Ice Cream
East Main Street | Open Tue – Sun at 11AM
STARTER
- Side Salad: romaine lettuce, tomato, and cucumber with a house-made tangy vinaigrette salad dressing
ENTRÉE
- Lamb Liver Bowl: a savory, flavorful-but not spicy-lamb liver stew with vegetables, served with white or brown rice
DESSERT
- Scoop of Gourmet Ice Cream or Sorbet
$2 of every special served benefits 7 premiere arts organizations:
- Carnegie Center
- Central KY Youth Orchestra
- Lexington Art League
- Lexington Children’s Theater
- Lexington Philharmonic
- Living Arts and Science Center
____
