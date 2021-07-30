Ace Eats Out

What Lexington Eats, August 2021

Epic tacos and southern Italian make a home in downtown Lexington while Ramsey’s announces its plans to have a restaurant in every suburb. Dubbed as “a Lexington institution,” we surely could use a Ramsey’s in every neighborhood.

BIRTHS

Agave & Rye opened a second Lexington location in the former Saul Good space downtown.

DV8 Kitchen’s new East End location opens soon.

Frank & Dino’s Lexington opens inside the Security Trust Building on the corner of W. Short and N. Mill streets.

Pour Decisions is opening on East Main.

Rise Up! Pizza Brick and Mortar is now open at Greyline Station.

The Saucy Crab has opened on Richmond Road in the former Texas Roadhouse location.

OBITS

Greentree Tearoom, a hidden treasure for high tea and tasty treats tucked away on W. Short Street, will remain closed.

Sunrise Bakery Cafe closed its cafe on West Main, but wholesale bakery sales continue.

COMING …EVENTUALLY

Construction has begun on Lexington’s newest Chick-fil-A at the intersection of New Circle and Russell Cave roads, with an expected completion this fall.

Can Lexington ever have too many Ramsey’s? Five and counting, the fifth Ramsey’s is planned to open off Leestown Road at The Villages at Great Acres in spring/summer 2022.

Kenwick Table, a new coffee and wine bar in the heart of the Kenwick neighborhood will open on Owsley Avenue.

