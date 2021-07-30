Ace August 2021 Digital Edition

Page through the digital version of the August 2021 issue of ace, or pick up your own copy of the printed version, now on newsstands all over Lexington, KY.

In ace magazine’s August 2021 issue, we chat with Chris Offutt about his new crime novel returning to Kentucky territory.

This issue also includes Recommended Summer Food Reads.

We also highlight Lexington news for Business, Community, Health News, Ace Eats Out: What Lexington Eats, Arts & Entertainment, and Home & Garden.

Summer is coming soon to an end, but not before Chef Tom shares how to make Thai watermelon salad.

Check out Ace’s centerfold, which has been the most comprehensive curated calendar in Lexington since 1989 – reaching readers in search of the very BEST OF LEXINGTON.

—–

