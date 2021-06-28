Where and when are Fourth of July fireworks in Lexington, KY 2021

Fireworks are happening for the Fourth in Lexington and we have the answers to the important question on everyone’s mind: where and when are the fireworks?

Where to Watch the Fireworks in Lexington

JULY 1

Lexington Legends hosts a postgame fireworks show on Thursday, July 1 at 10 pm.

JULY 2



Fireworks at Lykins Park in Winchester on Friday, July 2, 2021 — starts at dusk.

JULY 3



The city’s Fourth of July fireworks begin on Saturday, July 3 at 10 pm. Citizens are encouraged to come downtown and park for free in the Central Bank Center parking lot off High Street. Bring a chair and enjoy the show!

On Saturday, July 3, Georgetown hosts a parade on Main Street at 11 am followed by activities at Royal Spring Park.

JULY 4



Berea sets off fireworks at City Park Expansion at dark on Sunday, July 4. Activities begin at 6:30 pm. Children’s activities will be at Berea City Park.

Fireworks in Frankfort on Sunday, July 4 at Taylor Ave at 9 pm.

Georgetown hosts fireworks at Brooking Park at dusk on Sunday, July 4.

Harrodsburg hosts Red, White and Boom in the Burg at Anderson Dean Park on Sunday, July 4 at 7 pm. Fireworks start at dusk.

Richmond hosts a Fourth of July Extravaganza on Sunday, July 4 from 5-11 pm at Lake Reba Recreational Complex. Fireworks begin at 10 pm. Live music throughout the evening.

RJ Corman Fireworks set off in Nicholasville, KY on July 4. Gates open from 8-9:30 pm.

Versailles/Midway hosts Fireworks at County Park on Sunday, July 4. Park opens at 6 pm, Fireworks around 10 pm.

Fayette County fireworks rules

The number one thing to remember about fireworks law is if it goes up or blows up, it is illegal in Fayette County. Allowed

The only fireworks allowed to be sold or used in Fayette County are ground and hand-held sparkling devices, such as sparklers, ground spinners and fountains. Prohibited

All aerial and audible ground devices, such as bottle rockets and firecrackers, are prohibited in Fayette County.

Fireworks safety tips

Only buy fireworks from a licensed store or stand.

Follow directions on firework packaging. DO NOT combine different types or light multiple fireworks at a time.

Never allow young children to handle fireworks.

Only use fireworks outdoors and away from buildings and vehicles.

Never re-ignite malfunctioning fireworks.

Do not throw sparklers or fireworks at people. Stand at least six feet from other people using sparklers.

Spectators should keep a safe distance from individuals lighting fireworks.

Do not carry fireworks in pockets.

Do not drink alcohol and handle fireworks.

For emergencies, always call 9-1-1.