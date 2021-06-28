What’s Open, What’s Closed, What’s Happening July 4, 2021 in Lexington KY

What’s Open, What’s Closed, and What’s Happening July 4, 2021 in Lexington KY

The Fourth of July falls on Sunday, July 4, 2021. Since the holiday is on a Sunday this year, the federal observed holiday is Monday, July 5, 2021.

Below is a comprehensive list of Fourth of July festivities in Lexington, KY and surrounding areas, as well as openings and closings.

What’s happening for Fourth of July:

Thursday, July 1, 2021

Lexington Legends will host a postgame fireworks show on Thursday, July 1 at 10 pm.



Friday, July 2, 2021



Big Band & Jazz with The Metrognomes for a patriotic concert, special Friday show at MoonDance Amphitheater on Friday, July 2 at 7 pm.

Saturday, July 3, 2021



Planning for Lexington’s traditional Fourth of July Festival and Parade usually begins early in the year, and at that time, public health guidelines did not allow a traditional parade and festival. BUT Lexington is still hosting Fourth of July festivities this year.

The Bluegrass 10,000 and Fun Run will return to in-person racing this year on Saturday, July 3, beginning at 7:55 am. The Bryan Station and Frederick Douglass High School Marching Bands will perform a variety of music at the finish line of the race. The city’s Fourth of July fireworks begin later that night on Saturday, July 3 at 10 pm downtown near RJ Corman Railyard.

Sunday, July 4, 2021

Live Music with Ebony & Ivory at Wildside Winery on Sunday, July 4.

Holiday Trash Collection in Lexington

The upcoming Fourth of July holiday does impact collections by the city’s Division of Waste Management. No collections will be made on Monday, July 5, 2021. Makeup trash collection is Wednesday, July 7, 2021.

Where to eat for the Fourth



Drake’s Fourth of July weekend (July 2-4): $3 hot dogs with toppings, $4 Bud Light in a color changing cup*, and $6 Star Spangled Spritzers. *keep the glass while supplies last.

Ethereal Brewing hosts a Fourth of Ju-luau on Sunday, July 4 from 2-9 pm.

J. Render’s Southern Table & Bar hosts Red, White, & Bluegrass on Monday, July 5 at 6 pm. Reservations required. Live Music from 27 South, sparklers, $25 per person/$15 per child, All You Can Eat.

What is Open in Lexington

Aldi is open 9 am to 4 pm on Sunday, July 4.

Fayette Mall is open Sunday, July 4 from 12-6 pm.

The Fresh Market is open on July 4.

Lexington area Kroger locations are open on Sunday, July 4. Most Lexington area Kroger pharmacies are open special hours on Sunday, July 4 from 11 am – 3 pm.

Lexington area Meijer locations are open on July 4.

Movie theaters are open on July 4. Check with theaters for special holiday show times.

Target is open on July 4.

Trader Joe’s is open until 5 pm on Sunday, July 4.

Whole Foods is open 8 am – 9 pm on Sunday, July 4.

Closed in Lexington

Costco is closed on July 4.

Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government offices are closed on Monday, July 5.

FedEx is closed and delivery service is not available on Sunday, July 4. Some services and modified hours resume on Monday, July 5.

No UPS® pickup or delivery service on Sunday, July 4 or Monday, July 5. UPS Store® locations are closed on July 4, but reopen on July 5. UPS Freight® is closed and delivery service is not available unless scheduled in advance on both days. UPS Express Critical® service is available 7/24/365.

USPS observes the holiday on Monday, July 5. Post offices are closed that day, and the Postal Service will not deliver mail or packages.

Amazon observes postal Federal holidays.

