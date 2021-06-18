What to do, where to eat for Father’s Day 2021 in Lexington, Ky

What to do, where to eat for Father’s Day 2021 in Lexington,...

Father’s Day is on Sunday, June 20, 2021.

What to do to celebrate Dad this year? Where to eat or what to order ahead for Father’s Day on Sunday, June 20, 2021 in Lexington, Ky?

EATS FOR DAD

Bluegrass Hospitality Group (Malone’s, Harry’s, Drake’s) chef-inspired Father’s Day feast for the grill to serve four: (2) 16 oz ribeyes, (4)4.5 oz medallions, (4) ears of corn w/ elotes fixings, OBC potatoes gratin, Lexingtonian salad, (4) baguettes w/ boursin. Grilling/heating instructions incliuded. Pre-orders accepted thru June 17. Pick up from Malone’s Prime Receptions on Tates Creek Road, June 20 from 11 am-4pm. Order by phone or online.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen will celebrate Father’s Day with Family Bundles, featuring entrées like hand-breaded Chicken Tenders, Grilled Salmon or a combination—all of which include two choices of family-sized sides and a half-dozen signature Honey Butter Croissants, starting at $24.99. Option to add a Hot Fudge Cake Sundae for $6.99.

Grimaldi’s is offering a Father’s Day Celebration Meal for $40, available from June 18 to June 20, which includes a special bottle of Tribute Cabernet Sauvignon with a choice of a custom label such as “Happy Father’s Day June 20, 2021” or “Dad, I love you more than pizza and that’s saying a lot!”. Additionally, each meal will also include an 18” Traditional Cheese pizza plus a large Caesar or House Salad.

Olive Garden offers Family-Size Pans of Fettucine Alfredo, Chicken Parmigiana and more (starting at $34.99), or a Family Bundle with one large pan of Classic Lasagna, jumbo house salad and breadsticks (starting at $49.99).

TREATS FOR DAD

Martine’s Pastries is taking orders for dad’s savories, cookies, cakes and pastries. Email, call or walk-in to reserve for Father’s Day.

Midway Bakery has a Father’s Day Cookie box, six varieties of flavors for a total of 22 cookies: Chocolate Chip, Sorghum, Corn, Woodford, Bourbon Snickerdoodle and two big sugar cookies shaped as a heart and a star.

Dads, Donuts & Bourbon. Old North Bar is partnering with Maker’s Mark and North Lime for Father’s Day weekend! Swing by Old North Bar for amazing donuts, a Maker’s Mark coffee cocktail and maybe a Maker’s Mark mug??

Poppy & Pomelo partners with North Lime for Donuts For Dads. Say what?! Any purchase made at Poppy & Pomelo from Thursday, June 17 thru Sunday, June 20 (or while supplies last) earns you a coupon redeemable for a free donut from North Lime Coffee & Donuts (Greyline Station location only)

WHAT TO DO WITH DAD

Buffalo Trace Distillery hosts Pappy for Your Pappy on Friday, June 18.

Liquor Barn (Beaumont) Wm. Tarr Bottle Signing with UK Football Coach Mark Stoops on Saturday, June 19 for a from 1-3 pm.

Equus Run Vineyards will have a wine tasting, live music, and food from IP&J Cuban Food on Sunday, June 20 from 2-4:30 pm.

Enjoy Father’s Day with Castle & Key Cocktails & Cigars at Jack’s Sandbar & Grill on Sunday, June 20. Ticket proceeds will benefit the Kentucky Black Bourbon Guild Scholarship Initiative.

