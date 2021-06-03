What Lexington Ky government offices, facilities reopen to public in June 2021

Most government offices and facilities in Lexington, Kentucky reopen to the public on Friday, June 11.

“We’ve been waiting for this day for a long time,” Mayor Linda Gorton said. “COVID-19 is moving into our rearview mirror with almost 60 percent of our adult population, age 18 and over, fully vaccinated. It’s time to reopen to the public.” The reopening follows the guidance of Gov. Andy Beshear and the CDC.

Government offices have been closed since March 23, 2020, but reopen to the public on June 11. “We have worked hard to continue to provide government services, but we know at times some people have been inconvenienced by the closure,” Gorton said.

The Urban County Council will resume in-person meetings on June 15.

A handful of government facilities are not opening on June 11 or have limited hours:

The pools have already reopened, but they are on limited hours because of a shortage of lifeguards. Parks and golf courses are also open.

Global Lex remains closed to the public while ventilation is improved. However, work continues virtually.

Visitation will resume at the Fayette County Detention Center on July 6. Initially, visitation will be limited to one visit per week per inmate on an assigned day. Visitors will be limited to 2 adults age 12 and over, and a child, age 11 and under. Video visitation will still be available for each inmate.

Gorton said opening the Senior Centers is a priority. “Our senior citizens have really missed their friends and activities at the Senior Center. We’ve tried to bridge the gap with on-line classes, but nothing takes the place of an in-person visit.” Gorton closed the Senior Centers on March 13, 2020.

As Senior Centers open gradually, there are some changes at the city’s four Senior Centers – including The Lexington Senior Center at 195 Life Lane, and three satellite program sites at Bell House, Black & Williams Center, and Charles Young Center.

