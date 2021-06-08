Rubicon expands Lexington, Kentucky presence with opening of new global corporate headquarters

Rubicon, a software platform that provides smart waste and recycling solutions to businesses and governments worldwide, announced that the company is opening a new office space in Lexington, Kentucky, which will now serve as the firm’s global headquarters.

The location expands the company’s existing footprint in the state and honors its Kentucky roots. It joins the company’s other executive leadership office in New York City, which has remained in operation throughout the past year as the majority of Rubicon’s workforce transitioned to remote operations, a significant portion of which continues to be based in the Atlanta-metro region.

“Rubicon is a homegrown Kentucky company, and I am proud that the Commonwealth will serve as its global headquarters going forward,” said Andy Beshear, Governor of Kentucky. “This is an innovative company that is changing the way we think about recycling and waste management, and partnering with numerous other Kentucky companies and organizations to create a better future. Thank you to Rubicon for this commitment to Team Kentucky, and congratulations to Lexington and the surrounding region on this great new opportunity.”

More than 10 years have passed since Rubicon was founded in Kentucky and, throughout its life, the company has been committed to ensuring that each of its employees has the flexibility to live and work in the ways best suited to their individual circumstances. Expanding the company’s presence in Kentucky is a natural progression given the state’s central geographic location and it being the company’s birthplace.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said the announcement by Rubicon, recently named one of the world’s “Most Innovative Companies” by Fast Company magazine, is ignificant for Lexington.

“Promising opportunity is coming to Kentucky with the announcement of this investment and the opening of a new global headquarters,” McConnell said. “As the home to a top-tier workforce, Lexington will continue to be the perfect fit for this growing enterprise. I’d like to congratulate everyone involved in this project, and I look forward to its future success.”

“Rubicon, through our mission to end waste, is dedicated to improving the health and vitality of communities everywhere, and our presence in the heartland of our country is critical,” said Nate Morris, Founder and CEO of Rubicon. “As we emerge from the pandemic, community revitalization projects—and the central role of small businesses in those projects—are key steps on the path to full recovery. Lexington is and always has been our home, and we believe that cities outside of the largest metros in the country are those that need and deserve our support and continued investment. Building on our existing presence in Lexington is a signal to our customers, our employees, and our hauler partners, that we are committed to our principles not just by what we do, but by where we choose to operate.”

A key factor in Rubicon’s expansion of its footprint in the city is that the company’s new office space is located in the City Center development, a state-of-the-art commercial, retail, and residential complex in the heart of downtown Lexington. The development is managed by The Webb Companies, Central Kentucky’s oldest and largest commercial real estate firm.

“Our thanks go to the Webb Companies team for bringing such an innovative project to Lexington,” Morris continued. “It represents a perfect fit with the spirit of innovation that Rubicon brings to the waste and recycling space.”

“We are thrilled to work with Rubicon as together we unveil the company’s new office space in Lexington,” said Woodford Webb, President of The Webb Companies. “Our two companies share deep Kentucky roots, and we are excited to help Rubicon grow its presence in our great city. The Center City development is a prime example of cutting-edge commercial real estate with best-in-class facilities and services. It is the perfect home for a high-growth innovator like Rubicon.”

Rubicon’s business model enables the growth of small businesses everywhere. Whether the company is helping its customers run their businesses more effectively by streamlining their waste and recycling operations, or by contributing to the growth of its key hauler partners, many of which are small, family-owned businesses themselves, by working with them to expand their customer bases.

“Rubicon is an innovative company that harnesses the free market to level the playing field in the waste and recycling industry and achieve better, more sustainable outcomes,” said United States Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky. “I have long followed their growth and success under the leadership of Kentuckian Nate Morris and I’m thrilled that they will be investing even more in the Commonwealth with a new headquarters in Lexington. Rubicon stands as proof that good ideas can and do come from every corner of our country.”

Given Rubicon’s long-established relationships with marquee, Kentucky-based customers such as Yum Brands and Papa John’s—and with newer partners including the Keeneland Association—the time is right to put this growth plan into place in the state.

Further, Rubicon’s new global headquarters enables the company to build on its notable strategic partnerships with esteemed institutions such as the University of Kentucky, the Gatton School of Business, the Kentucky Entrepreneur Hall of Fame, and the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce.

“I’m proud of Nate and Rubicon and all their accomplishments,” said C.M. “Bill” Gatton, the largest benefactor to the University of Kentucky and the namesake of its business school. “As an early investor in Rubicon, I’m delighted that the company is opening its new headquarters in Lexington.”

As both a prime example and dedicated supporter of American entrepreneurship and innovation, the company is positioning itself via its headquarters location to expand its central role as a driver of economic opportunity in the state. In addition to its focus on the waste and recycling space, Rubicon also intends to support waste-related research and manufacturing opportunities.

Rubicon’s headquarters are located at The Offices at City Center, 250 West Main Street, Suite 600, Lexington, KY 40507, and will be formally opening later this summer.

