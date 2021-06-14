Lexington Kentucky student wins national Doodle for Google competition

Rising Lexington Christian Academy senior Milo Golding is the winner of Google’s national 2021 Doodle for Google competition.

On Monday, June 14, Gov. Beshear and Mayor Gorton honored Golding during a press conference. On Tuesday, June 15, Golding’s doodle will be featured on Google’s homepage for 24 hours.

As the national winner, Google will award Golding a $30,000 college scholarship along with Google Hardware. His school, Lexington Christian Academy, will receive a $50,000 technology package.

In describing his artwork, Milo says, “I am strong because I have hope. I once asked my father how he overcame obstacles and became who he wanted to be. Hope, hope keeps me strong. After I unexpectedly lost him at 13 due to a heart attack, it helped me overcome grief and support other children who lost loved ones.”

“Regardless of life’s hardships and uncertainties, hope is always there,” says Golding. “It’s our job to find that hope in order to move forward.”

Doodle for Google is an annual art contest open to students in grades K-12 nationwide. This year, students were invited to submit their artistic interpretation of the theme, “I am strong, because…” for the chance to have their doodle featured on Google.com.

