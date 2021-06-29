Lexington Home and Garden News – July 2021

BIA Central KY hosted a Food Truck Friday at Plumbers Supply.

BIA celebrated Barney Miller’s 99th anniversary with a Member Mingle.

White Castle raises funds for Habitat

White Castle and their customers recently raised $26,398.90 to support affordable housing efforts through local Habitat for Humanity affiliates.

EVENTS

JUL 10 Free trash disposal day for Fayette County residents, 6 am to 1 pm, 1505 Old Frankfort Pike

JUL 31 The Bluegrass Iris Society hosts their annual club fundraiser Iris Sale, 10 am, the lower level of Lexington Green (They always sell out early. Trust us.)

___

This also appears on page 28 and 29 of the July 2021 print edition of ace magazine.

