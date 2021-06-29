Lexington Health and Outdoor News – July 2021

Two families of geese with new goslings recently made their home at the ponds of CHI Saint Joseph Health Office Park. Executive assistant Karen Epperson noticed the new goslings struggling to exit the ponds as water levels lowered so she purchased planks to serve as ramps.

UK HealthCare’s Kentucky Children’s Hospital recently received a donation of $452,118.01 from multiple Speedway stores across Kentucky. More than $22,000 of the funds came from one Lexington Speedway location on Athens Boonesboro Road.

DEMO & DEVELOPMENT

Construction on the new Sanders-Brown Center on Aging Memory Clinic is underway at UK HealthCare’s Turfland campus along Harrodsburg Road. The new clinic is expected to be ready for occupancy in November 2021, serving as a one-stop shop for memory care and support.

Demolition has begun on the old Lexington Clinic structure on Harrodsburg Road. The new facility celebrated a grand opening in May.

NEW IN TOWN

Benchmark Physical Therapy celebrated a grand opening in Hamburg.

Studio23 Fitness hosted a ribbon cutting and grand re-opening.

SENIOR LIVING

Mayor Gorton presented plans for a Center for Senior and Therapeutic Recreation in Shillito Park. The new center will provide new accessible space for therapeutic programming. It will also supplement the services now offered at Lexington Senior Center on Life Lane.

Lexington’s Senior Centers reopened to the public in June.

Sayre Christian Village celebrates their Friendship Towers Expansion and new Memory Care Community on Thursday, July 8 with an open house from 4 pm – 6:30 pm. To RSVP: call 859.271.9000 ext 205, or email [email protected] Friendship Towers is located at 580 Greenfield Drive. Event parking: Entrance 3, 4, 5 along with street parking.

Ashton Grove celebrated their one-year anniversary with a Summer Solstice Open House.

RUN FOR IT

Lexington was ranked as the 5th Best Run City in America by WalletHub.

JUL 2-4 Virtual Great Buffalo Chase 5K

JUL 3 Bluegrass 10,000, 8 am, downtown Lexington

JUL 9 Distillery Dash 5k/10k, 7 pm, Masterson Station Park

JUL 16 Crank & Boom Sprint for Scoops 3K, 7:30 pm, Wellington Park

JUL 16 The 2021 Survive the Night Relays, 7 pm, Falling Springs Recreation Center in Versailles

JUL 16-18 BreyerFest 5K Virtual Run/Walk

JUL 24 Christmas in July 6K, 8 am, Coldstream Research Park

JUL 24 Shepherd’s House Run For Recovery, 8 am, Keeneland

JUL 30 Radler Rush Cross Country 5k/10k, 7 pm, Masterson Station Park

___

This also appears on page 10 and 11 of the July 2021 print edition of ace magazine.

