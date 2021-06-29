Lexington Arts and Entertainment News – July 2021

Paint the Town 2021

Books



Kentucky native Chris Offutt’s latest is The Killing Hills. Joyce Carol Oates, writing for The New York Times says, “With its deftly plotted short chapters, fast-moving story line, minimal characterizations and strong regional atmosphere, Chris Offutt’s new novel, his third, more resembles a high-quality TV crime series set in rural America (“Mare of Easttown,” “Sharp Objects,” “True Detective”) than a work of literary fiction like its predecessor, “Country Dark” (2019).”

Call for Artists: Art by Nature

Paint by Nature is back for a fourth year, and the inspiration is once again trees. Artists are invited to select from 23 trees throughout the city to depict in any medium: collage, multimedia, fiber, photography, and more. Artists may submit up to three works. The exhibit is scheduled this fall at Julietta Market in Greyline Station.

In Memory of Ned Beatty

Kentucky native and Transylvania alum Ned Beatty died in June at the age of 83. Beatty made his feature film debut in Deliverance, before taking on roles in Nashville, All the President’s Men, two Superman films, Network, and Homicide: Life on the Street, among many more.

Lexington’s Art Award Winners

The honorees of Arts Connect’s inaugural Arts Awards include:

Visual Arts: LaVon Van Williams, Jr.

Performing Arts: Jenny Fitzpatrick , Blackbird Dance Theatre

, Blackbird Dance Theatre Literary Arts: Katerina Stoykova-Klemer

Arts Educator Award: Larry and Vivian Snipes , Lexington Children’s Theatre

, Lexington Children’s Theatre Arts Benefactor Award: Jennifer Mossotti and Kathy Plomin, “Stand” sculpture

The winners will be honored at an Arts Awards Luncheon Thursday, July 22 at the Lyric Theatre at 11:30 am.

New to Netflix: “Pappygate”

“Heist” is a new six-episode docuseries series chronicling three of the biggest heists in modern American history, as explained by the people who pulled them off. Episodes 5 & 6, “The Bourbon King,” are based on “Pappygate,” the scandal in which Pappy Van Winkle and Wild Turkey bourbons were stolen by distillery employees.

Live & Local



THU JUL 1

TNL Nightflyer (Eagles Tribute Band), 5 pm, Cheapside Park

Northside Nights Tim Talbert Project, 7 pm, Douglass Park

FRI JUL 2

Big Band & Jazz with The Metrognomes (patriotic concert, special Friday show), 7 pm, Moondance

Buck The Taxidermist EP Release Show, 8 pm, The Burl

TUE JUL 6

Big Band & Jazz with Dan Brock & Friends, 7 pm, Ecton Park

WED JUL 7

Springhouse Music Series at Castle & Key Distillery with Brett Higgins & Donnie Bowling, 5 pm

THU JUL 8

TNL Sixtyfourwest, 5 pm, Cheapside Park

Northside Nights concert Honeychild, 7 pm, Douglass Park

Southland Jamboree Alan Bibey and Grasstowne, 7 pm, Moondance

Wiz Khalifa, 7 pm, Whitaker Bank Ballpark

FRI JUL 9

Okey Dokey, 8 pm, The Burl

SAT JUL 10

Tommy Vext, 8 pm, Manchester Music Hall

TUE JUL 13

Big Band & Jazz with Walnut Street Ramblers, 7 pm, Ecton Park

Jackyl, 7:30 pm, Manchester Music Hall

THU JULY 15

TNL Tim Talbert Project, 5 pm, Cheapside Park

Northside Nights Benny J & Friends, 7 pm, Douglass Park

Southland Jamboree Blind Ricky, 7 pm, Moondance

FRI JUL 16

Steve Earle & the Dukes (outdoor show), 8 pm, The Burl

SAT JUL 17

Tim Montana, 7 pm, Manchester Music Hall

TUE JUL 20

Big Band & Jazz with Osland/Dailey Jazztet, 7 pm, Ecton Park

WED JUL 21

Sunmates, 7 pm, Red Barn

Leftover Salmon, 7:45 pm, The Burl

THU JUL 22

TNL Lauren Mink, 5 pm, Cheapside Park

Southland Jamboree Hammertowne, 7 pm, Moondance

FRI JUL 23

Summer Nights in Suburbia: The Other Brothers, 7 pm, Moondance

Town Mountain, 8 pm, The Burl

SAT JUL 24

Midway Music Festival: Off the Rails, 12 pm, Midway

SUN JUL 25

Tahlsound Concert Series with Johnson Brothers & The Bats, 5 pm, Oleika Temple Great Lawn on Southland Drive

TUE JUL 27

Big Band & Jazz with Ozone, 7 pm, Ecton Park

THU JUL 29

TNL Paul Childers, 5 pm, Cheapside Park

Country Fuzz Presents: The Cadillac Three Tour, 7 pm, Manchester Music Hall

Northside Nights concert One Sound Band, 7 pm, Douglass Park

Bully at The Burl, 8 pm, The Burl

FRI JUL 30

John R. Miller, 8 pm, The Burl (Outdoor)

SAT JUL 31

Troubadour Concerts at Kentucky Castle with music by Riders in the Sky, 7 pm

AROUND THE CORNER

Picnic with the Pops

___

