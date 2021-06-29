Lexington Arts and Entertainment News – July 2021

Paint the Town 2021
Books
Kentucky native Chris Offutt’s latest is The Killing Hills. Joyce Carol Oates, writing for The New York Times says, “With its deftly plotted short chapters, fast-moving story line, minimal characterizations and strong regional atmosphere, Chris Offutt’s new novel, his third, more resembles a high-quality TV crime series set in rural America (“Mare of Easttown,” “Sharp Objects,” “True Detective”) than a work of literary fiction like its predecessor, “Country Dark” (2019).”
Call for Artists: Art by Nature
Paint by Nature is back for a fourth year, and the inspiration is once again trees. Artists are invited to select from 23 trees throughout the city to depict in any medium: collage, multimedia, fiber, photography, and more. Artists may submit up to three works. The exhibit is scheduled this fall at Julietta Market in Greyline Station.
In Memory of Ned Beatty
Kentucky native and Transylvania alum Ned Beatty died in June at the age of 83. Beatty made his feature film debut in Deliverance, before taking on roles in Nashville, All the President’s Men, two Superman films, Network, and Homicide: Life on the Street, among many more.
Lexington’s Art Award Winners
The honorees of Arts Connect’s inaugural Arts Awards include:
- Visual Arts: LaVon Van Williams, Jr.
- Performing Arts: Jenny Fitzpatrick, Blackbird Dance Theatre
- Literary Arts: Katerina Stoykova-Klemer
- Arts Educator Award: Larry and Vivian Snipes, Lexington Children’s Theatre
- Arts Benefactor Award: Jennifer Mossotti and Kathy Plomin, “Stand” sculpture
The winners will be honored at an Arts Awards Luncheon Thursday, July 22 at the Lyric Theatre at 11:30 am.
New to Netflix: “Pappygate”
“Heist” is a new six-episode docuseries series chronicling three of the biggest heists in modern American history, as explained by the people who pulled them off. Episodes 5 & 6, “The Bourbon King,” are based on “Pappygate,” the scandal in which Pappy Van Winkle and Wild Turkey bourbons were stolen by distillery employees.
————————–
Live & Local
TNL Nightflyer (Eagles Tribute Band), 5 pm, Cheapside Park
Northside Nights Tim Talbert Project, 7 pm, Douglass Park
FRI JUL 2
Big Band & Jazz with The Metrognomes (patriotic concert, special Friday show), 7 pm, Moondance
Buck The Taxidermist EP Release Show, 8 pm, The Burl
TUE JUL 6
Big Band & Jazz with Dan Brock & Friends, 7 pm, Ecton Park
WED JUL 7
Springhouse Music Series at Castle & Key Distillery with Brett Higgins & Donnie Bowling, 5 pm
THU JUL 8
TNL Sixtyfourwest, 5 pm, Cheapside Park
Northside Nights concert Honeychild, 7 pm, Douglass Park
Southland Jamboree Alan Bibey and Grasstowne, 7 pm, Moondance
Wiz Khalifa, 7 pm, Whitaker Bank Ballpark
FRI JUL 9
Okey Dokey, 8 pm, The Burl
SAT JUL 10
Tommy Vext, 8 pm, Manchester Music Hall
TUE JUL 13
Big Band & Jazz with Walnut Street Ramblers, 7 pm, Ecton Park
Jackyl, 7:30 pm, Manchester Music Hall
THU JULY 15
TNL Tim Talbert Project, 5 pm, Cheapside Park
Northside Nights Benny J & Friends, 7 pm, Douglass Park
Southland Jamboree Blind Ricky, 7 pm, Moondance
FRI JUL 16
Steve Earle & the Dukes (outdoor show), 8 pm, The Burl
SAT JUL 17
Tim Montana, 7 pm, Manchester Music Hall
TUE JUL 20
Big Band & Jazz with Osland/Dailey Jazztet, 7 pm, Ecton Park
WED JUL 21
Sunmates, 7 pm, Red Barn
Leftover Salmon, 7:45 pm, The Burl
THU JUL 22
TNL Lauren Mink, 5 pm, Cheapside Park
Southland Jamboree Hammertowne, 7 pm, Moondance
FRI JUL 23
Summer Nights in Suburbia: The Other Brothers, 7 pm, Moondance
Town Mountain, 8 pm, The Burl
SAT JUL 24
Midway Music Festival: Off the Rails, 12 pm, Midway
SUN JUL 25
Tahlsound Concert Series with Johnson Brothers & The Bats, 5 pm, Oleika Temple Great Lawn on Southland Drive
TUE JUL 27
Big Band & Jazz with Ozone, 7 pm, Ecton Park
THU JUL 29
TNL Paul Childers, 5 pm, Cheapside Park
Country Fuzz Presents: The Cadillac Three Tour, 7 pm, Manchester Music Hall
Northside Nights concert One Sound Band, 7 pm, Douglass Park
Bully at The Burl, 8 pm, The Burl
FRI JUL 30
John R. Miller, 8 pm, The Burl (Outdoor)
SAT JUL 31
Troubadour Concerts at Kentucky Castle with music by Riders in the Sky, 7 pm
AROUND THE CORNER
Picnic with the Pops
___
This also appears on page 26 of the July 2021 print edition of ace magazine.
