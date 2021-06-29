Kentucky native Chris Offutt’s latest novel is ‘The Killing Hills’

Kentucky native Chris Offutt’s latest is The Killing Hills.

Joyce Carol Oates, writing for The New York Times says, “With its deftly plotted short chapters, fast-moving story line, minimal characterizations and strong regional atmosphere, Chris Offutt’s new novel, his third, more resembles a high-quality TV crime series set in rural America (“Mare of Easttown,” “Sharp Objects,” “True Detective”) than a work of literary fiction like its predecessor, “Country Dark” (2019).”

Patton Oswalt tweeted, “Guys, @chris_offutt’s new novel is SOOOOO good. I read it in a day. “I wanted it to read like a poem and move like a thriller.” It DOES. A down-and-dirty noir mystery set in the eastern hills of Kentucky. GET IT.”

This isn’t the first time one of Chris Offutt’s memoirs was featured in NYT Magazine. Washington Post also published a lengthy AP interview with Offutt in 2012.

The November 1998 Ace cover story with Chris Offutt. Then again in 2000, Chris Offutt: The Hot Rod, Wild and Loose and at Long Last, Cool and two years later in the April 18, 2002 cover story: Riled Up: Author Chris Offutt Stirs Up a Hornet’s Nest.

The November 16, 2000 edition of Ace contained an essay by Offutt, “Getting it Straight.” Soon after, new work from Offutt followed: Grit Lit and Treme.

Ace’s Lexington Daily Photo 8.24.2012 “They Say It’s Your Birthday,” Chris Offutt.

This also appears on page 26 of the July 2021 print edition of ace magazine.

