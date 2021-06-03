How to celebrate National Donut Day in Lexington, Ky 2021?

National Donut Day 2021

How to celebrate in Lexington, KY

Here at ace, we take National Donut Day seriously…a little too seriously. In the late 90s, Ace embarked on The Quest for the Hole-y Grail which led to Ace Donut Wars every few summers.

National Donut Day falls on Friday, June 4, 2021.

Where and how to celebrate National Donut Day 2021 in Lexington, KY?

Donut Days is making a surplus of their normal donuts—blueberry, glazed, chocolate frosted, and more—in celebration of National Donut Day.

Dunkin’ Donuts offers a free classic donut of your choice with the purchase of any beverage, while supplies last on Friday, June 4 at participating locations. Classic donut favorites include Boston Kreme, Glazed, Glazed Chocolate, Jelly Filled, and more.

Gluten Free Miracles has donuts for Saturday, June 5. Vegan chocolate chip & vegan apple fritter.

Your favorite doughnut on them! Krispy Kreme offers any doughnut of your choice for free on Friday, June 4 in participating shops only and cannot be redeemed online. Only one free doughnut per person. In addition to this special offer, guests who have received a COVID vaccination shot are still eligible for one free Original Glazed® doughnut. You can also enjoy a $1 Original Glazed ® dozen with any dozen purchase. Limit 4. This offer is valid in participating shops only and cannot be redeemed online on June 4.

Visit Magee’s Bakery on Friday, June 4 for a glazed doughnut on the house. No purchase necessary. Limit, one doughnut per customer while supplies last.

North Lime Coffee & Donuts has 75¢ Sprinkle Explosion donuts (vanilla cake donuts with sprinkles mixed in the batter glazed in our classic vanilla glaze) on Friday, June 4

Spalding’s is the reigning champion of Ace Donut Wars 2009. If you’re feeling really fancy or bored on National Donut Day this year, might we recommend Jonathan Lundy’s Spalding Donut Bread Pudding? He graciously allowed us to excerpt his recipe when his book, Jonathan’s Bluegrass Table, hit stands in 2009.

