Ace July 2021 Digital Edition

Page through the digital version of the July 2021 issue of ace, or pick up your own copy of the printed version, now on newsstands all over Lexington, KY.

In ace magazine’s July 2021 issue, Lexington chefs and restaurant owners get grilled in The Fridges of Fayette County: A sizzling summer sequel.

This issue also includes Ace’s Official Guide to Lexington Restaurant Week 2021.

We also highlight Lexington news for Business, Community, Health News, Ace Eats Out: What Lexington Eats, Arts & Entertainment, and Home & Garden.

—–

Check out Ace’s centerfold, which has been the most comprehensive curated calendar in Lexington since 1989 – reaching readers in search of the very BEST OF LEXINGTON.

Call today to advertise in Ace Magazine, 859.225.4889