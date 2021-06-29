Ace Eats Out – What Lexington Eats, July 2021

ACE EATS OUT

June marked the end to mask mandates, bar curfews, and limited capacity for restaurants. For the first time in a verrrrry long time, the community is finally starting to open up and we must admit it feels pretty good.

As luck would have it, the timing is perfect as Lexington Restaurant Week returns later this month. For eleven days, some of the best locally owned restaurants in the bluegrass offer special prix fixe multi-course meals.

As Ace’s favorite food week in town, Lexington Restaurant Week wouldn’t be complete without us inviting ourselves into the kitchens of the local food pros for another installment of “Fridges of Fayette County.”

Summertime in the bluegrass kicks off with a taco takeover, frozen dessert, and…crabs?

BIRTHS

Agave & Rye opens downtown in the former Saul Good location on North Broadway.

The Bourbon Library Bar & Restaurant opened in Blue Grass Airport, offering a lineup of bourbon and a selection of southern comfort foods for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

El Cid celebrated the opening of a second Lexington location in the former Local’s spot on National Ave.

Lexington’s second Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers opened on Nicholasville Road in the former Burger King.

The Saucy Crab opens in the former Texas Roadhouse on Richmond Road.

TRANSITIONS

Sorella Gelateria relocated from North Limestone to West Short Street.

COMING SOON

Condado Tacos is opening its first Kentucky restaurant in the former spot of Edley’s Bar-B-Que at The Summit.

El Azteca Mexican Grill is opening on Chinoe Road. It will take over the former location that has cycled through restaurants like Shakespeare & Co., Rossi’s, and Pacific Pearl.

Frank & Dino’s Lexington is coming soon to West Short Street in the Security Trust Building.

Kenwick Table is a coffee shop and weekend wine bar coming to Owsley Avenue in the Kenwick neighborhood.

The Local Confectionary is a new locally sourced ice cream & sweet shop that donates 100% of its ice cream sales to the community of Wilmore, KY.

Local Taco is planning to open a second location in Lexington in the former home of TGI Friday’s in Hamburg.

OMG Donuts is a new bakery coming soon to the former Eiffel Pizza spot on Buckhorn Drive this summer.

EVENTS

JUL 2 Hamburg Pavillion hosts Food Truck Fridays throughout July, 11 am – 2 pm

JUL 10 Keeneland hosts a Breakfast at the Track on Saturday, 8-10:30 am

JUL 22 Lexington Restaurant Week kicks off

