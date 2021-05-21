What’s Happening for the Fourth of July in Lexington

Even though they will be held on Saturday, July 3, more of Lexington’s favorite Fourth of July events will return this year, Mayor Linda Gorton announced today. There are plans for fireworks, the Bluegrass 10,000 and a twist on the Patriotic Concert.

“Thanks to the 150,000 Lexington people who have gotten the COVID-19 vaccine, we can open up our community to larger celebrations,” Mayor Linda Gorton said.

With a new partnership started in 2019, R. J. Corman will once again host the launch site of our Fourth of July fireworks show. “We are very grateful to R. J. Corman, which has consistently stepped up to allow our fireworks display to be in the heart of our downtown,” Gorton said.

“We are so excited to work with Mayor Gorton’s office, the City of Lexington, and the Parks & Recreation Department again to present the 2021 Independence Day fireworks. Although we have faced many challenges as a country and in our community in the past year, we still can celebrate our great nation and the freedoms we enjoy. As the pandemic fades, we have a renewed appreciation of freedom, and I’m glad R. J. Corman Railroad Company can, once again, partner with the city to provide the launch site for the fireworks,” said Ed Quinn, President & CEO, R. J. Corman Railroad Group, LLC.

The fireworks will begin at 10 p.m., Saturday, July 3. Citizens are encouraged to come downtown and park for free in the Central Bank Center parking lot off High Street, bring a chair, and enjoy the show. Those who have not been fully vaccinated should wear a mask.

In addition, the Bluegrass 10,000 and Fun Run will return to in-person racing this year on Saturday, July 3. This is the 45th year of the race. Although first announced as having limited participants, recent public health guidelines allowed those limitations to be lifted.

The Bryan Station and Frederick Douglass High School Marching Bands will perform a variety of music at the finish line of the race.

For those unable to run in-person on July 3, a Bluegrass 10,000 virtual race can be completed using the RaceJoy app.

Planning for the traditional Fourth of July Festival and Parade usually begins early in the year. At that time, public health guidelines did not allow a traditional parade and festival.