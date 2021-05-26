Lexington, Kentucky Summer Guide 2021: Fests, Music, Movies and More

LEXINGTON’S ULTIMATE 2021 SUMMER GUIDE

Did someone say staycation?

Long before a pandemic entered the lexicon and kept everyone at home, Lexington has always been brimming with summer staycation options.

Once again, the city is anything but sleepy this summer.

From live music to movie series and dozens of Fairs and Fests, Lexington has something for everyone, in every neighborhood, nearly every week this summer.

*As always, times and dates are subject to change. Confirm with the venue.

SUMMER LIVE MUSIC SERIES

BIG BAND & JAZZ

Big Band & Jazz is Lexington’s longest running and outdoor concert series held weekly from 7-8:30 pm at Moondance in June and Ecton Park in July.

At Moondance Ampitheater

JUN 1 DiMartino, Osland Little Big Band

JUN 8 Marlin McKay Quintet

JUN 15 Tim Lake and the Jazz Blues Persuaders

JUN 22 Ross Whitaker Jazz Trio

JUN 29 Lexington Summer Concert Band *patriotic concert*

JUL 2 The Metrognomes *patriotic concert, special Friday show*

At Ecton Park

JUL 6 Dan Brock & Friends

JUL 13 Walnut Street Ramblers

JUL 20 Osland/Dailey Jazztet

JUL 27 Ozone

AUG 3 Brass Impact

AUG 10 DiMartino/Osland Jazz Orchestra (DOJO)

AUG 17 Young at Heart Big Band

NORTHSIDE NIGHTS

June’s new Northside Nights concerts are Thursdays at 7 pm on the lawn of the Loudoun House at Castlewood Park.

JUN 3 Seven Shades of Soul

JUN 10 Rae Camp Band

JUN 17 Band New

JUN 24 Miss Tina Fondren & Big Chill

July’s Northside Nights concerts are Thursdays at 7 pm at Douglass Park.

JUL 1 Tim Talbert Project

JUL 8 Honeychild

JUL 15 Benny J & Friends

JUL 29 One Sound Band

SOUTHLAND JAMBOREE

Southland Jamboree at Beaumont Center’s Moondance Amphitheatre are on Thursdays at 7 pm.

JUN 17 Kenny and Amanda Smith

JUN 24 Ida Clare

JUL 8 Alan Bibey and Grasstowne

JUL 15 Blind Ricky

JUL 22 Hammertowne

AUG 19 Custom Made Bluegrass

AUG 26 Blue Eagle Band

SEP 16 Fenced In

SEP 23 Kentucky Wild Horse

SUMMER NIGHTS IN SUBURBIA

Summer Nights in Suburbia are at Moondance Amphitheater. Gates open at 5:30 pm, show is from 7 – 9 pm.

JUN 25 Second Hand News

JUL 23 The Other Brothers

AUG 27 Honeychild

SEP 24 C the Beat

TAHLSOUND MUSIC FESTIVAL

Each Tahlsound Music Festival event is the fourth Sunday of each month from April through September, held in the parking lot of a business on Southland. Seating begins at 6 pm, music begins at 6:30 pm.

JUN 27 The Wooks, Oleika Temple Great Lawn on Southland Drive

THURSDAY NIGHT LIVE

Central Bank Thursday Night Live returns to Fifth Third Bank Pavilion in downtown Lexington on Thursday evenings from 5-8 pm.

TROUBADOUR CONCERTS AT THE KENTUCKY CASTLE

JUL 31 Riders in the Sky, 7 pm

SEP 8 John McEuen and the Mclain Family Band, 6:30 pm

WOODSONGS

WoodSongs Old-Time Radio Hour returns to the Lyric Theatre in August.

MUSIC FESTIVALS

Railbird Festival returns to Keeneland for its second festival on Saturday, August 28 and Sunday, August 29.

The inaugural Midway Music Festival: Off the Rails is on Saturday, July 24.

SUMMER MOVIE SERIES

FRIDAY FLICKS AT JACOBSON PARK

Friday Flicks offers an evening of activities and a movie beginning Fridays in June. Movies don’t start til dusk.

JUN 4 Frozen 2

JUN 11 The Croods 2

JUN 18 Trolls World Tour

JUN 25 Iron Giant

FAIRS + FESTS

THU JUN 3 The first official funnelcake of the season must traditionally be consumed at the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Country Fair

THU JUN 10 The Bluegrass Fair is June 10 through June 20 at Masterson Station Park. Gates open 5 pm on weekdays & 3 pm on weekends

SAT JUN 12 Francisco’s Farm Art Fair in Midway, 10 am

SUN JUN 13 Francisco’s Farm Art Fair in Midway, 10 am

CANCELED: Festival of the Bluegrass 2021

JUL 3 There’s no Fourth of July Festival and Parade this year but Lexington’s Fourth of July celebration for this year includes fireworks at 10 pm and a twist on the Patriotic Concert

JUL 9-11 Berea Craft Festival in downtown Berea. Friday/Saturday 10am-6pm; Sunday 10am-5pm

JUL 16-18 BreyerFest 2021 (virtual event, no in-person event/activities at Kentucky Horse Park)

SUN JUL 18 Diamond RIngs & Pretty Things Wedding Show, 11am-4pm, Central Bank Center

AUG 21 & 22 Woodland Art Fair, Woodland Park

SEP 10-12 Festival of the Horse, downtown Georgetown. Fri 4pm‑10pm; Sat 11am‑10pm, Sun 11am‑5pm

SEP 11-12 Waveland Art Fair, Sat 10am-5pm; Sun 11am-5 pm

HOME AND GARDEN



MAY

The perennially popular Down to Earth Plant sale hosted in May by the Down to Earth Garden Club at the Woodland Christian Church, was CANCELED for 2021 and hopes to return in May of 2022

JUNE

CANCELED: Kenwick Bungalow Tour

JUN 3 Lexington’s Chapter of Wild Ones presents Hummingbirds at Pollinators, 6:30 pm, St. Michael’s Church at Bellefonte

JUN 22 Fayette County Extension Office Gardening Workshops hosts Fall Blooming Perennials. Check ahead to see if the workshop is virtual or in-person. Visit fayette.ca.uky.edu and click the “Upcoming Events” tab

JUN 26 AND JUN 27 For the 2021 Open Gates to Bluegrass Living Garden Tour, Lexington Council Garden Clubs will host a self-guided tour of eight carefully curated Lexington gardens. This year’s participants include gardens on Sallee Drive, Meadowbrook Drive, Blenheim Drive, Kingsway, Hart Road, and Walton Avenue. Attendees may also tour the community garden at Ashland Terrace, located at 475 S. Ashland Ave. 1-5 pm both days

JULY 31 The Bluegrass Iris Society hosts their annual club fundraiser Iris Sale, 10 am, the lower level of Lexington Green (They always sell out early. Trust us.)

AUG 5 Wild Ones Picnic, 6:30 pm, Unitarian Universalist Church at 3564 Clays Mill Road

ARTS + LIT

JUN 26 Paint the Town 2021. Artists will spend the day painting cityscapes throughout downtown Lexington

JUN 27 – JUL 17 Kentucky Performing Arts announced Governor’s School for the Arts (GSA) returns to in-person and traditional instruction at the University of Kentucky this summer

AUG 3-8 Ballet Under the Stars, Woodland Park

SAT AUG 14 Picnic with the Pops

SEP 16-19 An abbreviated version of the typical 10-day Chamber Music Festival of Lexington returns

RUN FOR IT

JUN 5 Lexington Humane Society’s Mutt Strut, 8 am, Keeneland

JUN 5 North Lime Donut Dash 3K, 8 am, Wellington Park

JUN 12 Run for the Nun, 8 am, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

JUN 19 – 27 The Hundred Acre 5K (virtual)

JUN 19 Wild Hearts Fun Run Superhero 5K & 10K, 8 am, Keeneland

JUN 26 No Greater Honor 5K, 8 am, Keeneland

JUN 26 RJ Corman 5K, 8 am, Wilmore downtown

JUL 2-4 Virtual Great Buffalo Chase 5K

JUL 3 Bluegrass 10,000, 8 am, downtown Lexington

JUL 9 Distillery Dash 5k/10k, 7 pm, Masterson Station Park

JUL 16 Crank & Boom Sprint for Scoops 3K, 7:30 pm, Wellington Park

JUL 16-18 BreyerFest 5K Virtual Run/Walk

JUL 24 Christmas in July 6K, 8 am, Coldstream Research Park

JUL 24 Shepherd’s House Run For Recovery, 8 am, Keeneland

JUL 30 Radler Rush Cross Country 5k/10k, 7 pm, Masterson Station Park

AUG 14 Midsummer Night’s Run, 7:30 pm, downtown Lexington

AUG 21 DV8K Life Changing Run, 8 am, Keeneland

AUG 22 Kids Triathlon, 7:30 am, Beaumont YMCA

AUG 27 Cabernet Canter Cross Country 5k/10k, 7 pm, Talon Winery

AUG 27 Cupcake Classic 3K, 7:30pm, Wellington Park

POOLS

MAY 29 Aquatic Centers at Southland, Tates Creek, Woodland, and Castlewood open

JUN 5 Pools at Shillito and Douglass open

The spraygrounds at Masterson Station Park and Jacobson Park are already open daily, and the Jacobson boat dock is open on the weekends

EAT AND DRINK

THU JUL 22 – SUN AUG 1 Lexington Restaurant Week

THU JUN 17 – SUN JUN 27 SoulFest Week

SAT AUG 7 Kentucky Wine & Vine Festival

SPORTS

JUL 12-17 Lexington Junior League Charity Horse Show, Kentucky Horse Park

JUL 15-18 Barbasol Championships, Keene Trace

____

This summer guide also appears on page 8, 9, and 10 of the June 2021 print edition of ace magazine.

For more Lexington, KY, Hamburg area news, subscribe to the Hamburg Journal digital newsletter.

To advertise in Hamburg Journal, call 859.268.0945